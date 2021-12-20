Ex-Patriots player bashes Chris Simms for unwarranted Tom Brady criticism

It's a safe bet to say that Tom Brady may possibly have as many detractors as he does fans and believers in his athletic ability. After all, Brady has won more Super Bowl championships - seven - than any singular franchise in the NFL.

With the many accolades, achievements, and awards that Tom Brady has amassed (along with a seemingly pretty good personal life as well), there is the age-old adage that misery loves company.

Could this be the case when NFL analyst and former New England Patriots coaching assistant Chris Simms made the following comments about Tom Brady?

Or could this simply be a case of someone making an honest, albeit seemingly incorrect assessment of the G.O.A.T. and his status in the current NFL MVP race?

Ex-Patriot defends Tom Brady from criticism by former NFL player

Chris Simms was an NFL journeyman quarterback in the NFL from 2003-2010. The son of former Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms, Chris was also an assistant coach for the New England Patriots in 2012.

Last week, Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in overtime by a score of 33-27. Brady's statline was 31 of 46 for 363 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The statline for Josh Allen was 36 of 54 for 308 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The next day, Chris Simms posted the following on his Twitter page:

Chris Simms @CSimmsQB At this point, the precedent is that MVP goes to the QB with the best stats on the best team. And I get that, Tom Brady has a better MVP case than Josh Allen. But watching that Bills-Bucs game yesterday, you could tell Allen was the best QB on the field. At this point, the precedent is that MVP goes to the QB with the best stats on the best team. And I get that, Tom Brady has a better MVP case than Josh Allen. But watching that Bills-Bucs game yesterday, you could tell Allen was the best QB on the field.

Despite the obviously better statline for Tom Brady, Chris Simms had the opinion that Josh Allen was also the better quarterback on the field during the Buccaneers vs. Bills matchup.

Christian Fauria, a former New England Patriots tight end, took notice of the tweet from Simms and released one of his own. Here is what he had to say regarding the comments from Chris Simms:

christian fauria @christianfauria twitter.com/CSimmsQB/statu… Chris Simms @CSimmsQB At this point, the precedent is that MVP goes to the QB with the best stats on the best team. And I get that, Tom Brady has a better MVP case than Josh Allen. But watching that Bills-Bucs game yesterday, you could tell Allen was the best QB on the field. At this point, the precedent is that MVP goes to the QB with the best stats on the best team. And I get that, Tom Brady has a better MVP case than Josh Allen. But watching that Bills-Bucs game yesterday, you could tell Allen was the best QB on the field. Man, I don’t know what Tom did to you when you worked for @Patriots but damn has it clouded your judgement. #letitgo Man, I don’t know what Tom did to you when you worked for @Patriots but damn has it clouded your judgement. #letitgo twitter.com/CSimmsQB/statu…

In defense of Chris Simms, it is his opinion, so it only has to make sense for him. But for those who have watched Tom Brady over the course of this season, many will not agree with the sentiments shared by Simms.

