Christian Kirk’s wife Ozzy flaunts luxurious lifestyle in post-pregnancy life recap feat. $339,850 Bentley Bentayga, private jet and more

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk married his wife Ozzy Kirk on April 6, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. A little while later, in December, the couple announced they were expecting and they welcomed their daughter, Londyn Rose Kirk, in June.Since becoming a mother, Ozzy has been taking it slow at home, sharing pictures of her luxury lifestyle. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she uploaded a few moments with her baby at their Arizona home, featuring high-end accessories like a two-tone silver and gold watch and a gold Cartier Love Bracelet as she tucked Londyn in.The post also included a picture of Ozzy and Christian on their patio, where she was carrying a Fendi handbag. Another photo showed her inside a 2025 Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner, a luxury SUV priced at $339,850, according to dailyrevs.com. Londyn and Ozzy were also sitting in a private jet in one snap."life lately….🤍," she wrote as the caption of the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLife has been treating Christian Kirk and Ozzy wellChristian Kirk and Ozzy have been enjoying life together, especially after their marriage and birth of their daughter. In July, Ozzy shared a black-and-white family photo of the three of them, captioning it:"&amp; then there were three 🤍" View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple's story began in the building where Kirk lived, a place that also hosted their first date and later, their engagement. While the exact date they met remains unknown, Ozzy's Instagram story from Wednesday hints at how long they've been together. She posted a monotone photo of them walking away from the camera at a zebra crossing, writing:"6 years of loving you &amp; a lifetime to go 🤍"@ozzykirk's Instagram storyIt has also been reported that their first date lasted over four hours, showing their connection from the get-go.