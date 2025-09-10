  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Christian Kirk’s wife Ozzy flaunts luxurious lifestyle in post-pregnancy life recap feat. $339,850 Bentley Bentayga, private jet and more

Christian Kirk’s wife Ozzy flaunts luxurious lifestyle in post-pregnancy life recap feat. $339,850 Bentley Bentayga, private jet and more

By Garima
Modified Sep 10, 2025 20:46 GMT
Christian Kirk and Ozzy (Image credit: Instagram/@ozzykirk)
Christian Kirk and Ozzy (Image credit: Instagram/@ozzykirk)

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk married his wife Ozzy Kirk on April 6, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. A little while later, in December, the couple announced they were expecting and they welcomed their daughter, Londyn Rose Kirk, in June.

Ad

Since becoming a mother, Ozzy has been taking it slow at home, sharing pictures of her luxury lifestyle. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she uploaded a few moments with her baby at their Arizona home, featuring high-end accessories like a two-tone silver and gold watch and a gold Cartier Love Bracelet as she tucked Londyn in.

The post also included a picture of Ozzy and Christian on their patio, where she was carrying a Fendi handbag. Another photo showed her inside a 2025 Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner, a luxury SUV priced at $339,850, according to dailyrevs.com. Londyn and Ozzy were also sitting in a private jet in one snap.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“life lately….🤍,” she wrote as the caption of the post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Life has been treating Christian Kirk and Ozzy well

Christian Kirk and Ozzy have been enjoying life together, especially after their marriage and birth of their daughter. In July, Ozzy shared a black-and-white family photo of the three of them, captioning it:

“& then there were three 🤍”
Ad

The couple’s story began in the building where Kirk lived, a place that also hosted their first date and later, their engagement. While the exact date they met remains unknown, Ozzy’s Instagram story from Wednesday hints at how long they’ve been together. She posted a monotone photo of them walking away from the camera at a zebra crossing, writing:

“6 years of loving you & a lifetime to go 🤍”
Ad
@ozzykirk&#039;s Instagram story
@ozzykirk's Instagram story

It has also been reported that their first date lasted over four hours, showing their connection from the get-go.

Ad

Also Read:

Josh Allen's Ex-GF Brittany sends 4-word message as Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy Kirk shares snippets of her motherhood in 30s

Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy shares Cabo San Lucas vacay pics with Steelers star Kyle Allen and wife

Kirk's wife Ozzy drops heartwarming 5-word message after 'toughest' Jags WR's season-ending surgery

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications