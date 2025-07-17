Josh Allen's Ex-GF Brittany sends 4-word message as Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy Kirk shares snippets of her motherhood in 30s

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk’s wife Ozzy Kirk turned 30 on Monday. Ozzy gave her Instagram family a look into what life looks like in her 30s. She shared a sweet photo dump celebrating her birthday with the Texans star and their daughter.

Joining Ozzy's IG post on turning 30 was Brittany Williams, Bills QB Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend. She dropped a 4-word comment on Ozzy's post, saying,

“30 flirty and thriving❤️"

Not only Brittany, but also Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa sent warm wishes to the new mother Ozzy on her 30th birthday.

“The video 😭 I love this family!” commented Marissa.

Christian and Ozzy welcomed their first child, Londyn Rose Kirk, on June 26.

Brittany Williams stays unbothered as Josh Allen gets married

On May 31, Josh Allen married his fiancée, singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. A few days after the wedding, Allen's ex, Brittany, shared an Instagram post hinting that she had moved on and was unbothered by Allen marrying the Hollywood sensation.

She posted a picture of herself in a burgundy mini dress and included a 5-word message in her caption.

“I like this little life 💕.”

Josh and Brittany started dating in 2015. In 2023, Brittany Williams deleted all the pictures with Josh, and the news of their breakup went viral. She talked about their split for the first time during a February 2024 episode of the "Martinis and Bikinis" podcast.

"I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years. I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again," Brittany said.

Josh and Hailee started seeing each other a few months after Bills QB's breakup with Brittany.

