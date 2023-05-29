Just over a week ago, comedian Bert Kreischer told a tale about how he bet $10,000.00 to prove he could take down Christian McCaffrey. That has now been confirmed by the right-back as a 'true story'.

Kreischer had said on Rich Eisen's show about McCaffrey:

“I cornered Christian McCaffrey. And I was drunk and I said, “Hey, you think I can catch you?” He goes, 'What?' “In this room, $10,000 if I can catch you.”

That tale might sound fanciful at first, but on Sunday on the same show, McCaffrey confirmed that the bet was put forward, but no actual tackle attempt was made.

"That's a true story. ... He asked, for $10,000, and this I don’t know 20’ x 25’ square foot room? If he gave me three hours could he tackle me or take him down? To paint the picture, he’s in a full sweat, about nine to 10 beers deep, and he’s has his shirt off of course and is asking me this question.

"For a moment I was like 'You know what, maybe with the confidence level you’re at right now, you might be able to do that.' I think he’d take 10 steps and be out of breath; there’s no shot he’d even make it to three hours. Take a nap from hour and a half to hour number two.

McCaffrey eventually had to talk Kreisscher out of attempting to fulfill the bet:

“I told him, Bert, there’s guys that train all year and get paid a lot of money that try to do that, and they still can’t do it, so I don’t know if you got a chance, man.'”

What else did Christian McCaffrey say on The Rich Eisen Show?

During the show, McCaffrey was also asked about the 49ers' quarterback situation. While Brock Purdy appears to be the favorite to start over Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, the former Panthers running back said that no matter with whom he plays with, he's focused on his role:

"For me, no matter who the quarterback is, I have to get open. I'm not thinking about the quarterback. I'm thinking about getting open, hitting the right holes, doing my job. Otherwise, it doesn't matter."

He also added that the 49ers nearly entered him at quarterback ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles after injuries to both purdy and Josh Johnson.

During that game, he found tight end George Kittle for a reception, but the running back is admittedly not proud of it:

"It might have been one of the worst plays in my career. I told myself, if George wasn't open, I'm going to throw this ball as far as I possibly can if I can't run it. And I threw it about 50-something yards to absolutely nobody. But that's all right."

