Christian McCaffrey gets heartfelt 2-word message from wife Olivia Culpo for historic achievement after 49ers win over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers' week 5 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday turned historical for Christian McCaffrey. It was the running back's third consecutive game in which he scored 80-plus yards. According to NFL reporter Adam Schefter, McCaffrey became one of the few running backs in franchise history to score more than 11,000 scrimmage yards and 80+ touchdowns in the first 100 games of their career.

It was a significant career milestone for McCaffrey, which was also celebrated by his wife, Olivia Culpo. On Friday, Culpo took to her Instagram account to share Schefter's IG post featuring the running back's milestone. The story also featured a 2-word message from the beauty pageant winner.

"Go husband," Culpo wrote.

Christian McCaffrey gets heartfelt 2-word message from wife Olivia Culpo (Image Credit: @oliviaculpo/IG)

Before celebrating her husband's career milestone, Culpo cheered for him during the 49ers' faceoff against the 49ers on Thursday. The 49ers had an impressive 26-23 win at SoFi Stadium. Following the game, Culpo shared an adorable father-daughter moment of the running back with Colette.

McCaffrey holds some guilt in his heart about missing out on the initial parenthood days. The running back had to join the 49ers training camp, less than a week after his daughter's birth. This has been a major guilt for McCaffrey, which he opened up about in detail during an interview with the NFL Network in August.

“I feel guilty at times," McCaffrey said. "I’m sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she’s doing the dirty work. But I’m super thankful for her and she’s doing an incredible job."

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares a new discovery while exploring parenthood

Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, have been exploring the different dynamics of parenthood. The beauty pageant has learned an interesting thing about parenting, which she opened up about during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in September.

"And you can read every book and listen to every piece of advice and take it all in, but you really do have to figure out what's going to work for you and your baby. No baby is alike," Culpo said.

Culpo has been struggling to find the perfect balance between motherhood and her work responsibilities. Since she has been quite vocal about sharing her life struggles on social media, she recently reflected back on hindrances in finding that balance via one of her Instagram stories.

