Christian McCaffrey and his mom Lisa hype up Olivia Culpo's 'stunning' Dolce and Gabbana shoot

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are undoubtedly one of the NFL's most popular couples. Fans have showered the two celebrities with love, currently waiting eagerly for the two of them to tie the knot.

Of course, both Culpo and McCaffrey are often busy owing to their packed schedules and careers. While the two are certainly prepping for their wedding, Culpo is still carrying out her work schedules.

Earlier this month, Culpo flew to Milan for their 2024 Fashion Week, attending Dolce and Gabbana's show featuring tuxedos for women. Naturally, Culpo also posed while wearing a tuxedo of her own.

Styling it with a ruffled white shirt, a tiny handbag, and heels, Culpo garnered multiple comments on her Instagram post. This included her fiance, Christian McCaffrey, and his mom, Lisa.

Christian McCaffrey and his mom hype Olivia Culpo's Milan Fashion Week look for Dolce and Gabbana

Keeping her compliment simple, Lisa said:

"Stunning."

McCaffrey, who also commented, wrote:

"That MF."

Having said that, San Francisco 49ers teammate George Kittle's wife Claire also chose to compliment Culpo and her look.

"Completely obsessed. Favorite look of all time."

Kristin Juszczyk, married to Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk, referred to Culpo as a 'boss' in her suited look.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are all set to marry soon

According to recent posts by Culpo, the couple is getting ready to marry in the summer of 2024. They took a slower approach to planning their wedding, deciding to tie the knot after the Niners' 2023 NFL season.

Sharing a romantic post on her account, Culpo seemed excited about the offseason. Especially since they could get married.

"Thanking God for a healthy season and for putting my best friend on this earth. Now let’s get married!"

That being said, there has been no confirmation on their wedding date or venue just yet. During a Q&A session on Instagram, Olivia Culpo hinted at a few details.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official IG account (@oliviaculpo)

Sharing a photo of Christian McCaffrey from their first date in 2019, Culpo revealed that they will be getting married sometime in the summer.

"So many wedding questions! I'll do a seperate wedding AMA (Ask Me Anything) a little later I promise. We're getting married in the summer. I know my bachelorette is so early considering that, but we originally thought March."

During a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, McCaffrey credited the entire wedding planning to Culpo.