Christian McCaffrey’s expecting wife Olivia Culpo champions special needs parenting with 5-word message

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s model wife Olivia Culpo shared a clip on her Instagram Story Saturday, appreciating the work of Eunie’s Buddies Program. She wrote,

“Proud of all you’re doing”

The program, created by Anthony Kennedy Shriver and named in honor of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the founder of Special Olympics. It provides support to families and resources to help raise a child with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The clip was shared with a background speech that conveyed the program’s purpose.

“At Eunies buddies we celebrate the diversity of Intellectual and Developmental disabilities, because every child, every parent and every experience is different.”

Culpo tagged Eunie’s Buddies' Instagram account and EK Shriver in the story. The original post was shared by Eunie's Buddies' official account with the caption:

“Every experience is different, but we will walk the path alongside you.”

Culpo’s appreciation shows the affectionate side of her personality and her love towards children has grown stronger after the model got pregnant. She made the announcement last month through a heartfelt Instagram post by showing pictures of her baby bump. Her post consisted of photos of her maternity shoot with the caption:

“Next chapter, motherhood”

Although this will be Culpo’s first child, she is surrounded by family members experienced in parenting, including her sister-in-law, Katie. Last month, she shared pictures on her Instagram Story where she practiced baby care with her elder brother Pete and Katie’s child. She wrote,

“Perk of big family = free baby practice @katietrainorculpo” and “Dreamiest day with my girl.”

While awaiting her delivery, Culpo received significant support from her mother, Susan, during her pregnancy. The former Miss Universe expressed her gratitude during an interview with "People" last month.

Olivia Culpo to be inducted into the Rhode Island Hall of Fame 2025 class

Olivia Culpo has been listed among the top headlining guests for an upcoming event in Rhode Island, where she will be inducted into the Heritage Hall of Fame. Before winning the Miss Universe pageant, Culpo was a former Miss USA and Miss Rhode Island in 2012.

She will be present at the event with eight other inductees who will also be honored there. It includes social activists Loren M. Spears and James Vincent. The ceremony is scheduled for May 3 at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston.

