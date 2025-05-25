Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares heartwarming birthday message for $76,400,000 TE’s wife

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a sweet birthday message to San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle's wife, Claire, on her big day. On Saturday, Culpo shared a photo of herself and Claire in the suite during a matchup between the 49ers and Buccaneers last season.
Culpo and Kittle were 'twinning' with their matching gameday looks for that game.
"Happy Birthday to this queen!!! @clairekittle Love you!" Culpo wrote.
The former Miss Universe and Claire will continue to cheer on the 49ers for the foreseeable future. George Kittle signed a four-year, $76,400,000 contract extension last month. Running back Christian McCaffrey is signed with San Francisco through the 2027 season, which gives their wives at least three more seasons of watching games together.
Christian McCaffrey celebrated wife Olivia Culpo's birthday as they prepare to welcome first child
Christian McCaffrey and his wife announced some big news this offseason. The couple is expecting their first child together this summer.
A few weeks ago, though, McCaffrey celebrated his wife's 33rd birthday. In a touching post on Instagram, the 49ers running back wished Olivia Culpo a great day while reminiscing on the recent milestones they celebrated.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife! There’s been so much to celebrate lately: Birthday, baby shower, and watching you get inducted into the Rhode Island Hall of Fame. I’m so proud of the person you are. Thanks for the constant inspiration and love you pour out to everyone around you. ❤️🎂," McCaffrey wrote.
Culpo and McCaffrey began dating in 2019 and got engaged in April 2023. They got married in June 2024 in her home state of Rhode Island and in March announced that they were expecting their first child.
