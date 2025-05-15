Christian McCaffrey shows love for 7 months pregnant wife Olivia Culpo with 2-word message

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, celebrated her 33rd birthday on May 8 and dropped a three-word message for her close friends for celebrating with her. She also recently penned down a "thank you" note for her fans, as they sent her birthday wishes.

On Wednesday, Culpo shared an Instagram post featuring a handful of pictures from her recent outing. She showed off her baby bump while wearing a maxi dress, which received a two-word reaction from McCaffrey.

"My wife," McCaffrey wrote.

Christian McCaffrey shows love for wife Olivia Culpo with 2-word message (image credit: instagram/oliviaculpo)

Culpo is seven months pregnant, as she recorded a TikTok video in December when she was nine weeks pregnant. With her due date around the corner, the couple can't wait to find out their firstborn's gender. Last week, Culpo and McCaffrey went viral for making predictions about it.

It came during Culpo's baby shower, which was Parisian-themed and was held in Rhode Island. In an interview with Vogue, Culpo revealed how Rhode Island has been close to the couple's heart.

"Rhode Island has always held such a special place in my heart — it’s where I grew up, where so many of my values were shaped, and where most of my family still lives," Culpo said on May 8.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo upset that sister Aurora did not attend baby shower

During Olivia Culpo's baby shower, her sisters, Sophia and Aurora Culpo, were not present. In an episode of "Casual Chaos" released on May 4, Aurora shared that she received a text from Olivia.

"Olivia was having a huge baby shower in Rhode Island," Aurora said. "She was having a baby sprinkle in Denver the weekend of my birthday, and she was like, 'Don't worry about coming.' She literally texted me on Wednesday, 'Don't worry about coming. I know it's really out of the way."

However, Olivia was reportedly upset that her sisters were not able to make it.

