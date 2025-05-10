Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo drops three-word message as she celebrates 33rd birthday with friends

After having a blast at her baby shower, the San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, had a great time celebrating her 33rd birthday. Culpo spent her special day with her friends, one of whom later shared a glimpse into her birthday party on Instagram.

On Friday, Culpo reshared her friend Mariel Swan's IG post on her story.

"Love you guys," Culpo wrote.

Olivia Culpo drops three-word message as she celebrates 33rd birthday (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

The IG post showed friends posing with Culpo. As for Culpo, she appeared to be enjoying her moments with friends while adoring her baby bump.

Before celebrating her birthday with friends, Culpo held a Parisian-themed baby shower in Rhode Island. George Kittle's wife, Claire, attended and later dropped a 3-word message about the event.

In an interview with Vogue, Culpo talked about the reason for choosing Rhode Island to hold her baby shower.

"Rhode Island has always held such a special place in my heart — it’s where I grew up, where so many of my values were shaped, and where most of my family still lives," Culpo said.

Christian McCaffrey opened up about pressure Olivia Culpo's pregnancy brought to him

Olivia Culpo's first pregnancy has put a lot of pressure on her husband and soon-to-be father, Christian McCaffrey. However, it has been a type of "positive pressure" that the 49ers star discussed in detail during an interview with People last month.

"I think it's already changed me in a lot of different ways," McCaffrey said. "I think it puts such a positive pressure on you to not just work extremely hard, but also to be a good example, and I think it just kind of elevates you in every single way."

Culpo used her maternity leave well from work and got her hands on a couple of new hobbies, like baking.

