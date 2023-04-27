Ciara and Russell Wilson support Giannis' 'failure' rebuke as fans support Broncos QB to make 'stronger' comeback in 2023

Russell Wilson's 2022 season with the Denver Broncos ended in disappointment. Wilson, however, has maintained a positive attitude as the new season approaches.

In a recent tweet, he lent his support to NBA icon Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Milwaukee Bucks' shocking playoff exit. Though their defeat was disheartening for fans, Giannis' reaction after the game was much more unexpected. Giannis was asked if this season was a failure, eliciting a frustrated response.

Wilson, probably going through something similar with the Broncos' past season, empathized with the 2021 NBA champion:

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

🏾 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/nba/status/165… NBA @NBA “There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, some days you are not, some days it is your turn, some days it’s not. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”



Giannis comments on “failure” “There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, some days you are not, some days it is your turn, some days it’s not. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”Giannis comments on “failure” https://t.co/QxqkuSMP7b Through the highs and lows..Keep going. Through the highs and lows..Keep going. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 twitter.com/nba/status/165…

"Through the highs and lows..Keep going," Wilson wrote.

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara also responded to Giannis' answer.

Image Credit: Ciara's official Instagram

"Powerful. Perspective. Greatness," the singer wrote.

Giannis, seemingly frustrated, went off on the reporter for asking the same question:

“Every year you work towards something, towards a goal. Get a promotion, take care of your family, provide a house, I don’t know, take care of parents. It’s not a failure. I don’t want to make this personal, but there’s steps to success."

The 28-year-old went on to reference Michael Jordan, asking if his nine seasons without an NBA title were failures. According to Giannis, there is no failure in sports, only good and bad days one has to deal with.

Fans motivate Russell Wilson to do better for the upcoming NFL season

Russell Wilson's response to Giannis Antetokounmpo caused fans to reach out to the NFL QB about his own performance. Despite a few trolls making an appearance, Wilson ended up receiving motivation on Twitter.

Irrespective of one bad year, fans want the former Seattle Seahawks QB to make a strong comeback.

Jeffb @JeffBur37609529 @DangeRussWilson Can he run for President? Thoughtful response and respectful. Impressed... @DangeRussWilson Can he run for President? Thoughtful response and respectful. Impressed...

Fans continue to cling to their original hopes, which include a Super Bowl-worthy campaign from Russell. The Broncos failed to make an impact in 2022, ranking last in the league for points scored per game (16.9).

Russell Wilson at a Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs game

The Broncos will be working with Sean Payton as their head coach, who can probably help turn Wilson's offense around. Wilson, of course, is ready to tackle the new season with a renewed attitude.

