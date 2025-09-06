Ciara seemingly finalizes major legal step for Russell Wilson's step-son Future Zahir 9 years after marriage

Ciara has changed her son’s name to include Russell Wilson’s last name. Her son, Future Zahir, who she had with rapper Future is now legally called Future Zahir Wilson. Turns out, Russell seemingly hinted at the move by sharing a sweet family photo from the U.S. Open on Thursday, His caption read:“Mrs. Ciara Wilson, Future Wilson &amp; Sienna Wilson.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne month ago, his stepson Future Zahir Wilburn stepped into the spotlight, modeling for 3BRAND in New York City. Wilson shared a tribute, writing:“The Future is Bright!”Russell has been in Future Zahir’s life since he married Ciara in 2016. He’s always treated him like his own son. Russell and Ciara’s first child, Sienna Princess was born in 2017.Their son, Win Harrison was born in 2020 and Amora Princess was born in December 2023.Russell Wilson rooted for step-son Future Zahir's baseball successOn March 18, Russell Wilson shared a photo of Future Zahir in full baseball gear, bat in hand, and captioned it:“Future MLB, Yankees.&quot;He added the song Joy to the post, with lyrics playing:“You’ve given me joy.”Before becoming an NFL star, Russell Wilson played three years in college as a second baseman. He was drafted twice. First by the Baltimore Orioles in high school (41st round). Then by the Colorado Rockies in 2010 (fourth round, 140th pick).In 2010, he played 32 games for the Tri-City Dust Devils, hitting two home runs and finishing with a .230 average. In 2011, he played 61 games for the Asheville Tourists, hitting three home runs and batting .228.In January 2012, Wilson switched to football full-time. He was drafted in the third round (75th pick) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.Even after joining the NFL, he did not completely leave baseball. In 2018, the New York Yankees got his MLB rights and invited him to Spring Training. He practiced with the team and even got an at-bat.