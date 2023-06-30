Ciara Wilson doubles down on Michelle Obama’s affirmative action ruling take

Ciara Wilson is just one of the millions of Americans who were shocked by the Supreme Court's latest ruling on Thursday. The court ruled that universities and colleges are no longer required to use affirmative action during the admissions process.

This has led many to state that higher education will no longer be diverse. And, that opportunities will no longer be available to minorities. Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama took to Twitter on Thursday to share her thoughts and experiences in regards to affirmative action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michelle also shared ways that others can help the cause and bring attention to the affirmative action ruling. Ciara Wilson, embraced Obama's thoughts and re-shared them on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Saying that while she was one of the few minorities at her college campus, the experience taught her a lot.

And, with this new Supreme Court ruling, she fears the outcomes will be much different for the next generation.

A post from former First Lady Michelle Obama that was re-shared by Ciara Wilson.

While Ciara didn't add her own caption, her actions of re-posting Obama's post on both her social media accounts show the seriousness of the situation. Fighting the ruling isn't an easy task. They are the 'highest court in the land' as they say, and typically once a decision is made, getting a change in position isn't likely.

Michelle Obama @MichelleObama I wanted to share some of my thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision on affirmative action: I wanted to share some of my thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision on affirmative action: https://t.co/Wa6TGafzHV

Ciara Wilson releases new single

Ciara Wilson may have many business endeavors currently in the works, but she won't soon be giving up her music career. And, why not, it is what made her famous in the first place.

Ciara @ciara 🤘🏽 🏽 youtube.com/watch?v=wR93L0… The only thing we want you to do!!…GET LOOSE with me and @AgnezMo!! Out now!!🤘🏽 The only thing we want you to do!!…GET LOOSE with me and @AgnezMo!! Out now!! 😎🤘🏽💃🏽 youtube.com/watch?v=wR93L0… https://t.co/txnq0pkAcI

This week, the 37-year-old released a new single and corresponding music video for her new single. The new music is a collaboration with Agnez Mo, to which the two can be seen singing and dancing together.

The single, which is entitled "Get Loose", was officially released on Friday, June 30, 2023. It can be downloaded online through various music platforms.

Within the last year, Ciara has hit amped up her music as she released two singles within the last calendar year. The wife to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and mom of three doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Her singles, "Jump" and "Better Thangs", were both hit singles and this new dance party song should be no different.

Poll : 0 votes