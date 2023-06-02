Singer Ciara has been vocal about her stance on sustainability. The mom of three and wife to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, took her concerns to the United Nations on Thursday afternoon.

Ciara spoke about how the world of fashion can do their part in creating sustainable clothing. As a guest speaker at the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting, she spoke about the impact of the younger generation. Saying that her children want to make changes in sustainability.

Ciara @ciara

Today I got the cool opportunity to speak at the Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City! At @TheHouseofLRC Substantially is a way of life!

@LitaByCiara

Today I got the cool opportunity to speak at the Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City! At @TheHouseofLRC Substantially is a way of life!

Ciara also went on to say how excited she is to see the change, the next generation, including her own three children might bring to make the world better. She thinks that the next generation might excel in preserving our environment.

"We live in a time when the younger generation is vocal, They want change and are more conscious than we were. I can't wait to see what it will be like when my kids are young adults. I believe it will be a much better world."

Ciara and Russell Wilson focused on the need for sustainable fashion during the COVID-19 pandemic. They founded The House of LR&C along with Christine Day. Through the brand they have created other labels including Lita by Ciara, Good Man and Human Nation.

Ciara went on to talk about the progress that they have made in the creation of their sustainable fashion line, which includes using only faux fur in jackets and seeing a no-fur law passed in the State of California.

Ciara defends her Met Gala dress in a recent interview

Back in March, Ciara caused jaws to drop when she wore a see-through dress to the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party. At the time she sent subtle messages on social media that she didn't acre about the backlash that she was receiving about the dress.

"Peter [Dundas] has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala in 2021. He knows me well, and he gets and knows the woman’s body. I have an appreciation of the art of fashion and the vision of the artist who created the garment."

Ciara @ciara 🫶🏽🤟🏽 🏽 Go to work..and make it fun🫶🏽🤟🏽 Go to work..and make it fun📞🫶🏽🤟🏽💃🏽 https://t.co/Vp63AQbQeD

In a recent interview with LuisaViaRoma's LVR magazine, Ciara officially defended her choice of dress. She applauded designer Peter Dundas and credited his ability to design dresses that women love to wear.

She then said that she first saw the dress during Dundlas' annual fall fashion show. And, that is when she decided that she wanted to wear it.

