Ciara Wilson and her son Future Zahir attended the New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 5 at MSG. While Ciara seemed to enjoy some courtside fun, the highlight of the video was her proudly sporting the Gianna Bryant Mambacita jersey.

While Russell Wilson attended the Denver Nuggets game at home, Ciara was at MSG with their oldest son. Apparently, Ciara is expecting to earn some cool mom points for the courtyard tickets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Took my big baby boy to The Knick’s Vs Miami Heat Playoffs Game 5! He better be doing all his chores and not missing a beat and I better get some cool mom points," Ciara wrote.

Image Credit: Ciara Wilson's official Instagram (@Ciara)

Fans, however, weren't able to take their eyes off her iconic Mambacita jersey. Close to the Bryant family, the singer wearing Gianna's No. 2 jersey is no surprise. Followers turned emotional, remembering Gigi Bryant on a basketball court.

Image Credit: Ciara Wilson's official Instagram (@ciara)

Users were quick to spot the jersey, sending Ciara love in the comments.

"It's the GIGI for me," wrote one fan.

Another added:

"Love that jersey,"

Of course, Ciara was also wearing the brand-new Nike Kobe IV Protro “Mambacita” sneakers. The shoes sold out in minutes and were retailing for $180 when available. The heel has Gigi's name written on it.

The proceeds went to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Russell and Ciara Wilson have remained with Vanessa Bryant and the girls

For years, Ciara and Vanessa Bryant have only grown closer. In fact, Ciara was quick to wish Gigi on what would have been her 17th birthday.

Image Credit: Ciara's official Instagram (@ciara)

"Happy Birthday Princess Gigi," Ciara wrote.

Gigi, who was just as passionate about basketball as Kobe Bryant, was often seen at NBA games with her father. Hoping to become a WNBA player herself, the sneakers and jersey are a perfect way to honor her.

Furthermore, Ciara has also formed a close bond with Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia. They also sent Natalia off to prom, and Vanessa shared the moment with everyone on Instagram.

Image Credit: Vanessa Bryant's official Instagram (@vanessabryant)er caption

Ciara even met Natalia at the recent Fear of God Fashion Show in Los Angeles. Both of them were seated together, Ciara having some fun as she posed with the 20-year-old.

As they continue to attend events, one can expect more interaction from Ciara, Natalia, and Vanessa in the future.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes