Ciara Wilson's Oscars dress is, once again, drawing attention. But, this time, it's because of the support she received from husband Russell Wilson, who praised his wife's fashion choice.

Ciara's dress and Wilson's support of it are being highlighted because of a recent story surrounding actress and host Keke Palmer, who wore a sheer dress to an Usher concert. Her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, who is also the father of her infant son, made comments about the dress.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a video, Palmer was attending Usher's concert at his Las Vegas residency. She was brought up on stage, and the singer serenaded her. Jackson wasn't happy with the fact that she was wearing the sheer dress.

Jackson commented that, since she was now a mother, she shouldn't be wearing a revealing dress. Even saying that he had 'morals', and as the father of their child and her partner, he believes that he can say that she shouldn't be wearing an outfit that was that revealing.

That led to many comments on social media targeted at Jackson. Some netizens pointed out how other men in his position have acted. They included Russell Wilson, who accompanied Ciara while she was wearing a sheer dress.

"This dress that Ciara wore to the Oscars was even more risqué than what Keke wore. Yet look at Russell’s reaction. And these ones are even married! May our husbands not be the weapons fashioned for our de-baddification."

Dami @The_x_Dami



May our husbands not be the weapons fashioned for our de-baddification 🏾 This dress that Ciara wore to the Oscars was even more risqué than what Keke wore. Yet look at Russell’s reaction. And these ones are even married!May our husbands not be the weapons fashioned for our de-baddification This dress that Ciara wore to the Oscars was even more risqué than what Keke wore. Yet look at Russell’s reaction. And these ones are even married!May our husbands not be the weapons fashioned for our de-baddification 🙏🏾 https://t.co/M1raBTbswi

The backlash began as many judged Jackson for his comments toward the mother of his child. But, a photo of Ciara wearing her dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars party showed a different side. With many saying that Wilson's support of his wife wearing that dress and not knocking her for doing so was empowering.

How long have Ciara and Russell WIlson been together?

Ciara began dating then Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in early 2015. The two kept their relationship private for a few months until they attended a White House event in the spring of 2015.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

You are my Peace in a storm.

You are my Joy in sadness.

You are my Comfort in trouble.

I Thank Jesus for you.

My Forever.

Year 7 x Forever.

Always & Forever.

@ciara God made you perfect for me.You are my Peace in a storm.You are my Joy in sadness.You are my Comfort in trouble.I Thank Jesus for you.My Forever.Year 7 x Forever.Always & Forever. God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble.I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever.Always & Forever.@ciara https://t.co/vFtpgRBhKq

The two were then engaged in March 2016 and got married at a castle in Cheshire, England, just about four months later. In their seven year of marriage, they have welcomed two children together. A daughter Sienna who was born in 2017 and a son Win who was born in 2020.

Previously Ciara was in a relationship with rapper Future. They were engaged for one year and had one son together, also named Future.

Poll : 0 votes