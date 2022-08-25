Ciara Wilson and Vanessa Bryant are best friends turned family 

Singer Ciara Wilson and Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late NBA champion and All-Star Kobe Bryant, have a very close friendship. Often referring to each other as "family" on social media, the two have posted photos and videos of each other and their families on joint vacations and during special celebrations.

It's unclear how long Ciara and Vanessa Bryant have been friends. But it's definitely a close friendship where the two show unconditional support for each other.

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson sat next to Vanessa at the memorial for Kobe and Gigi at the Staples Center just a few weeks after the tragic accident.

In previous posts, Vanessa has referred to Ciara and Russell as her children's "aunt" and "uncle."

This summer, Vanessa Bryant continued to share her relationship with Ciara on social media. She posted a photo which featured her oldest daughter Natalia, Ciara, Russell, and herself. The picture was taken while the group attended a Dolce & Gabanna show in Europe during Fashion Week.

The posts and stories that the two friends share are heartwarming to see, especially after such a tragic loss.

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara stood by Vanessa Bryant after Kobe Bryant's death

Ciara @ciara

I love you so much!

🤣 🏽 Happy Birthday to My Boo, Vanessa. The ultimate Super Mama!I love you so much! #IllAlwaysSqueezeInTheTiniestBedWitcha Happy Birthday to My Boo, Vanessa. The ultimate Super Mama! I love you so much! #IllAlwaysSqueezeInTheTiniestBedWitcha 🤣❤️🎂💃🏽 https://t.co/NQ0pJHvAy2

After the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his and Vanessa's daughter Gianna and seven others, Ciara and Russell Wilson have been seen supporting the entire Bryant Family.

Over the past few weeks, Ciara was seen accompanying Vanessa Bryant into a Los Angeles County courthouse. Bryant sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, accusing members of the sheriff's office, as well as other first responders, of taking photos of the helicopter crash site, which included photos of the victim's remains.

On Wednesday afternoon, the judge ruled that she would be awarded $16 million for damages caused.

The ruling came on August 24, also known as "Mamba Day" in Los Angeles, as 8/24 represents both of the numbers Kobe Bryant wore while playing in the NBA. Vanessa Bryant released a limited edition collection of apparel and necklaces in honor of Kobe. All proceeds will benefit the Mamba Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Ciara was one of the first to post a photo to her Instagram stories, wearing the new Mamba sweatshirt in support of her dear friend.

Ciara Instagram post on 8/24/2022

In the spring, Vanessa also posted a photo with Russell and Ciara along with the caption "Love You Two."

But it wasn't just Ciara and Vanessa who had the close bond. Apparently, Russell Wilson and Kobe Bryant were good friends, and Wilson has found ways, since his untimely passing, to honor his late friend.

At the time of Kobe Bryant's death, the Denver Broncos quarterback posted a tribute to his late friend. Along with a photo of the two athletes at a celebrity softball game, he added that Bryant was his "greatest inspiration" and that he would "forever be missed." Showing that the two also had as deep a friendship as their wives have today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe