NFL insider addresses rumors that Cleveland Browns know how long Deshaun Watson will be suspended

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns were left with a Baker Mayfield quandry. Many speculated that the team was keeping him in case their current one was going to be suspended for the season.

However, with Baker Mayfield out the door and a final suspension announcement looming, many are questioning whether the trade was unrelated. Do the Browns already know the final verdict on Deshaun Watson? Did this give them the confidence to safely trade Baker Mayfield?

Speaking on this topic on 92.3 The Fan, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the decision is still in the works and no decision has been reached:

"What I can tell you is that neither side is expecting Sue Robinson to rule prior to next week. The briefs are due early next week that she requested from both sides. Could Sue issue a ruling beforehand if everybody got all their information in? Yes, but that's probably not a particularly likely scenario."

He went on, outlining what the NFL was originally looking for:

"Obviously we know that the NFL made the pitch for a one-year minimum banishment, but the opportunity to apply for return in 2023. There's also no precedent for a suspension of that length, much less for somebody who was not criminally charged."

He continued, explaining that there was a lot of information collected, which takes time to evaluate:

"And that's not to say that a player can't get suspended without criminal charges. We've seen it in the past we saw with Ezekiel Elliott... In this case, you have a former federal judge who is adjudicating this [who] held a three-day hearing and collected a lot of information."

He wrapped up his thoughts by saying that a full-year suspension or longer would come as a surprise:

"I would certainly say it would be a surprise if Deshaun Watson is not suspended. But there would certainly be people who have been familiar with the details of that hearing, who would be surprised if it ends up being a year or more, so we'll get the final answer here sometime in the next couple of weeks."

Deshaun Watson's legal trouble

Cleveland Browns Introduce New Quarterback

In the 2020 season, Watson found himself in one uphill battle after another. Initially, he was simply trying to overcome a losing record. However, following a disappointing 4-12 season with the Houston Texans, more than 20 women came forward with sexual misconduct accusations.

The ensuing debacle became one reason Watson skipped the entire 2021 season. In early 2022, he was cleared of criminal charges, but still had to deal with civil suits. This offseason, he saw the number of cases filed against him rise to 24. But the quarterback recently settled 20 of those 24 civil suits.

Since then, Watson has turned his attention to the NFL, which is soon expected to announce the length of his suspension. Will the quarterback see the field this season? If he does, will he look as good as he did in 2020, throwing for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions?

We will have to wait and see what the NFL decides to do with the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

