"Closest thing to Tom Brady I've seen come into the league" - NFL analyst holds young QB in high regard, compares him to TB12

Tom Brady has been lauded across the league for his work over the last two decades.

However, the sun will eventually set for the quarterback at some point. As Brady approaches the end of his career, a young signal-caller has been backed to take over his mantle. That is at least how one NFL analyst has phrased his opinion.

Taking to Twitter, NFL analyst Albert Breer gave the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow one of the biggest compliments one could receive. He compared Burrow to TB12, calling him the closest comparison to Brady since he started covering the league in 2005. Here's how he put it:

"I've said for a while now that Joe Burrow is the closest comp to Tom Brady I've seen come into the league since I started covering the NFL in 2005."

Burrow played in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the 2021 season. Last year, he threw for 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, completing 70.4 percent of his throws.

Tom Brady's accomplishments since 2005

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

In 2005, Joe Burrow was nine years old. At this point, Tom Brady had already fought his way through college, been selected by the New England Patriots, won the starting job, and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy three times.

While most quarterbacks would call this a complete career, Brady has gone on to play for 16 more years, with a 17th in the offing.

Over the last 16 years, he has returned to the big game seven more times. He went 4-3, winning three more Super Bowls with New England and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By winning the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady became just the second starting quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy with two different teams. The only other signal-caller to do so was Peyton Manning.

Brady hasn't posted a losing record once in his career, including in 2008 when he tore his ACL as he finished 1-0 that season. Since 2005, he has never fallen below double-digit wins.

The 2007 campaign remains the most dominant regular season of his career, as he went 16-0 and threw for 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The biggest black eye on Tom Brady's resume in the eyes of many has been the 2022 offseason. Instead of quietly riding off into the sunset or sticking around for another year, the quarterback has gone in several different directions.

A short-lived retirement was followed by rumors about him joining the Miami Dolphins. There has since been a mysterious 11-day absence as well as a deal with FOX to call games upon the end of his career.

All of this has left fans divided on both sides of the spectrum as to where Tom Brady's head is at as Week 1 of the 2022 season gets closer and closer.

