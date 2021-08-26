Cole Beasley to consider retirement after 'exhausting all options' amid COVID vaccine hesitancy

Cole Beasley was the most vocal player in the NFL against vaccines and the COVID-19 protocols mandated by the league for unvaccinated players, even citing retirement as a potential option if he was forced to take the vaccine.

Not everyone forgot what Beasley had to say about retirement, though. Earlier this week, a fan asked the wide receiver if he was going to retire or if he would keep complaining about rules he knew that existed way before training camp started.

Beasley didn't back off from his previous statement, saying that he "was going to exhaust all possible options for unvaccinated players before retiring, because with vaccinated players and staff walking around unmasked and being possible spreaders, those who chose not to take the vaccine aren't protected at all."

Im gonna exhaust all options before retiring and try to change as much as I can for the other unvaccinated players. They are not protected at all. They have to protect themselves from the vaccinated players and staff. Which is almost impossible since they’re tested 1/14 days. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

Why is Cole Beasley threatening to retire if the NFL mandates the players to take the vaccine?

This is not the first time we've seen Beasley go on a Twitter rant regarding the NFL's stance on vaccination, even though he earlier said that he wasn't going to talk about this matter anymore (spoiler alert: he did. A number of times, in fact).

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

He's been more vocal about not getting the jab than any other NFL player, and he's currently away from the facilities because of the protocols for unvaccinated players that mandate those with high-risk close contact with someone who tested positive to be away from the facilities for at least five days.

Beasley was in close contact with a vaccinated trainer who recently tested positive. Mind you, if Beasley was vaccinated, he wouldn't have had to stay away from practice, as he tested negative over the last few days.

Which famous NFL players aren't vaccinated?

Beasley, who received All-Pro honors following a successful 2020 season, is the one being the most vocal about his stance, but some other famous players haven't been shy about their stance against the shot as well.

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins had to be away from five days of practice following close contact with Kellen Mond, another Minnesota Vikings quarterback who tested positive for COVID-19 in late July.

Cam Newton left the New England area and also missed five days of practice even with negative tests. If he was vaccinated, he wouldn't have had to miss camp time.

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen used the "personal decision" card, a common theme among those who aren't vaccinated. Carson Wentz, quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, did the same, but he's been seen wearing a mask on the sideline during practice. According to the protocols, only unvaccinated players have to wear a mask on the sideline during practice.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha