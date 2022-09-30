Cole Beasley Fantasy outlook: Should you start him in Week 4?

Cole Beasley's identity has been interchanable with a number of different teams over the years. He made a name with the Dallas Cowboys and then spent three years with the Buffalo Bills. He's currently with Tom Brady on a roster facing health issues at wide receiver. Would starting Beasley be a 1000 IQ move for Week 4? Here's a look at what he's facing this week.

Fantasy Football 2022: Should you start Cole Beasley in Week 4?

Cole Beasley - Houston Texans v Buffalo Bills

Put bluntly, starting Beasley should only be done for the desperate. As it is only Week 4, most fantasy managers should have more reliable options than an effectively untested wide receiver who failed to produce in a meaningful way in his 2022 debut.

The wide receiver caught his first pass this year in the Week 3 showdown against the Green Bay Packers. However, he wasn't productive overall. He had just three catches for 12 yards in the contest. However, some may see this as the start of a growing trend, especially with four receivers listed as questionable.

In Week 4, he and Brady will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Most are bracing for a shootout. Put simply, this game will go one of a few ways. Either both quarterbacks will be clicking with their offenses and throwing the ball throughout the game, or one will. If Mahomes pops off, Brady will be throwing for the entire game in an effort to catch up.

If Brady pops off and the Buccaneers blow out the Chiefs, he will be done throwing by halftime. If the game is tight, Tampa Bay could elect to run the ball to keep Mahomes off the field, which would effectively nix Beasley. If one starts the wide receiver, they are hoping for Brady to either lose big or lock into a shootout.

A tight game seems likely and based on the Buccaneers quarterback's past performances this year, it will not be Beasley's hands that will drive the offense.

Fantasy Football 2022: Cole Beasley NFL timeline

Cole Beasley - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

2022 marks the wide receiver's 11th season in the league. He has built a name as a speed option for the teams he has played for. His time in the league began in 2012 when he was picked up by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He spent seven years with the team before landing with the Buffalo Bills.

His run with them lasted from 2019-2021, at which point he joined Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Will the wide receiver find some production or will this season serve as a trivia question for diehard fans of the receiver?

Poll : 0 votes