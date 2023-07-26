Cole Kmet contract: Comparing Bears TE's new deal with Travis Kelce's Chiefs contract

It's a good day to be Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Kmet and the Bears reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $50 million. The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed and will include $20 million in his first year of the contract.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter broke the news Wednesday morning. The contract makes Kmet one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Another deal: Bears and TE Cole Kmet reached agreement on a four-year, $50 million extension, including $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, per me and @FieldYates.

Kmet was drafted by the Bears in 2020. As a rookie, he started in nine games totaling 28 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He increased his production in 2021 as a full-year starting by grabbing 60 balls for 612 yards, despite not finding the endzone.

This past season in 2022, he had another productive season, recording 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the Bears in 2022 in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Kmet's contract may come as a surprise when you compare it to top tight ends in the league, such as Travis Kelce. Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the league and his contract value is only $7.5 million more than Kmet's,

Kelce is currently playing on a four-year $57.5 million deal that he signed back in 2020.

Cole Kmet and the highest-paid TEs in the NFL

Cole Kmet during Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

With Cole Kmet's new contract, he is now among the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

His four-year $50 million contract averages $12.5 million per year, and he's tied with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith for average annual value (AAV).

Darren Waller is the highest-paid tight end, with a contract value of $17 million per year. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is right behind him, averaging $15 million a year. Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, and Mark Andrews are the third, fourth, and fifth highest-paid tight ends, making more than $14 million per year each.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram who was extended last week will be earning $13.75 million per year, and David Njoku and Dawson Knox will both earn north of $13 million this season.