Colin Cowherd claims Bill Belichick has gotten complacent - "He’s got rings, legacy, and money"

Bill Belichick's tough, no-nonsense philosophy has been a defining characteristic of his team. However, his grip on the organization, or perhaps his attitude towards his players' attitudes has relaxed. That is at least what one NFL analyst believes.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd claimed the head coach might not be as hungry as he used to be. Here's how he put it:

"Matt Cassel lives just down the road here. He played for the Patriots and he said something that is interesting as a former Patriot for a while. He knows Belichick. He knows the culture. This week, Jakobi Myers, a wide receiver and not a star, although he's a talented kid, came out and publicly criticized the organization."

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho Won’t the real Bill Belichick please stand up…



He went on, explaining how the former quarterback interpreted the claim:

"He said, 'I question what the plan is sometimes and how we're going to attack'. And Matt Cassel, the former Patriot, said it's been so strange watching these players go out publicly and criticize. He goes, 'The Bill Belichick I know knew everything. The Bill I know would address it immediately. And yet it's allowed now', he said."

Lastly, he agreed that the head coach has changed in the wake of his success:

"Bill Belichick has changed. And I thought about that this morning and I thought he's got rings, legacy, and money. Of course it changes you."

Bill Belichick's rings, legacy, and money

Bill Belichick

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the head coach has plenty of money. As of 2022, his net worth sits at $60 million and he has an annual salary of $12 million. Now at 70 years of age, most agree that his money will outlast him if he were to quit tomorrow.

In terms of legacy, the head coach has already built a narrative of winning, discipline, and being smarter than the opponent. He's also grown to be the face of the idea of using an opponent's weaknesses against them in a way that few or less head coaches have done before.

Also, despite his former quarterback's continued success, not many believe Tom Brady would be what he is today without the head coach.

Lastly, the head coach has more than a humble collection of Super Bowl rings. After more than two decades of leading the Patriots, the head coach has six rings to his name, enough to have a ring on both hands if he decides to wear them all at once.

This all goes to underline Cowherd's point that the head coach has experienced enough success to settle into complacency. Whether he has, one can't say with certainty.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda

