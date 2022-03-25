"Aaron Rodgers drama hurt the Packers" - Colin Cowherd blames Aaron Rodgers for Green Bay exodus

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will look a lot different going into the 2022 NFL season than they did last year. The team lost star linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who is now with division rival Minnesota Vikings.

But the most glaring difference resides at the receiver position as All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now with the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdez-Scantling has joined the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fox One Sports analyst and show host Colin Cowherd recently had this to say on his podcast about how the drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers hurt the Green Bay Packers:

"I'm surprised the media is not acknowledging how badly the Aaron Rodgers drama hurt the Packers. Marquez Valdez-Scantling went to the Chiefs late Thursday. Does anybody realize that the number-one receiver for the Green Bay Packers heading into next year is Allen Lazard? Just think about this. The LA Rams' wide receiving core is Cooper Kupp (170 catches), Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and OBJ. Allen Lazard would not be a 1, 2, 3, or 4 receiver for the Rams."

Cowherd concluded his thoughts by speaking on how Aaron Rodgers' contract is the cause for the downfall of the team.

"The Buccaneers have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Scotty Miller as their one, two, three and four receivers. Allen Lazard wouldn't be a 1, 2, 3, or 4 receiver for the Bucs. Does anybody understand what's happening in Green Bay? Aaron Rodgers' decision to be the highest paid player in the league has gutted his receiving corps. Good luck, Green Bay."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Packers' WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs, per source. This is called living right: Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL's reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the NFL's former MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Allen Lazard went undrafted in 2018, and for his career, he has 109 receptions for 1,448 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.

Unless Green Bay makes a move to acquire more help at the receiver position (which they will likely do), they may be facing an uphill battle to repeat as division champs.

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers win the NFC North next season with the roster as is?

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The Packers have been blessed with the luxury of having two franchise-altering quarterbacks to play the position consecutively, with Brett Favre playing with the team from 1992-2007 and Aaron Rodgers taking on the role since 2008.

The reigning NFL MVP has the ability to make up for several deficiencies on the team. However, losing two starting receivers, along with linebacker Za'Darius Smith, may be too much for even number twelve to overcome.

Not only did Smith leave the Packers...he went to the Minnesota Vikings, whom Green Bay must play twice a season. He was out for virtually the entire 2021 season with a severe back injury. In the 2019 and 2020 season, he notched 13.5 and 12.5 sacks, respectively. The team will hopefully look to add some receivers to a roster that is severely lacking a number-one threat.

Stay tuned as the offseason continues to gain traction with significant moves each week.

