Colin Cowherd blasts Cowboys GM Jerry Jones' "personality trait" for chasing lost cause in George Pickens 

The Dallas Cowboys revamped their wide receiver room by trading for George Pickens. After three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens will be joining forces with CeeDee Lamb to create explosive plays with quarterback Dak Prescott. However, his performance and conduct last season have raised a lot of questions.

On Saturday's episode of his eponymous show, Colin Cowherd talked about the reason why the Cowboys acquired George Pickens despite the red flags. He highlighted owner Jerry Jones' savior complex and how it affects the decisions he makes for the franchise.

"This is a personality trait. Jerry Jones loves to save," Cowherd said. "He loves to give people jobs that need him. So when he goes and gets George Pickens, about whom the reputation is out....Jerry's like, I'm here, I'll make it work."

I think this is Jerry's wildcatting oil days, where he would hunt for gems and I think that is literally his mindset with coaches and sometimes draft picks and players. He feels like the rest of the league is out, I am in, and I think that's why the Cowboys are where the Cowboys are currently in the NFL." (TS-1:05 onwards)

Last season, the wide receiver ended up paying $20,462 in fines to the league for behavior-related issues. After the trade, Pickens admitted to having to work on his maturity and how he is looking toward achieving overall growth with the Cowboys.

"I'm gonna take it one step at a time. Everybody in the world is working on growing and bettering themselves. I feel like growth is me moving in a great direction and coming to the Cowboys....I'm gonna be working everyday."

Steelers GM Omar Khan sheds light on the George Pickens trade

On Friday, the team's GM, Omar Khan, had an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko. He opened up about the wide receiver's trade timeline and how they ultimately came up with the decision to let go of Pickens.

"I wouldn't use the word disappointment. We had three years with George. We had some exciting times. The fresh start for both sides was the best thing."

"It sort of happened quickly...The Cowboys reached out earlier this week, and they proposed something for us to think about...We discussed where things had been with George, where they are, where things would go with George. This trade made sense for everyone."

Last month, the Steelers brought in D.K. Metcalf from the Seahawks on a five-year deal worth $150 million. With him projected as WR1, things already looked bleak for George Pickens as he entered the final year of his rookie contract. He is set to become a free agent next year.

