"There's really no proof now that Matt LaFleur is an elite coach" - Colin Cowherd blasts Packers HC after Aaron Rodgers and co. get destroyed by Vikings

The Green Bay Packers had high hopes after winning the NFC North last season and being the NFC's top seed. They were again predicted to win the division, with their counterparts not being on the same level as a team. After a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, those high hopes have likely been dashed.

The lack of elite wide receivers in Green Bay is well-documented, but Aaron Rodgers is the back-to-back reigning MVP for a reason, and head coach Matt LaFleur was considered a good coach for a reason. Those two should be enough to compensate for the loss of Davante Adams. But on Sunday, the offense looked pedestrian at best.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd, who is not known for taking it easy on anyone, called out the Packers head coach on his podcast, wondering how he was ever considered a good coach:

"There's really no proof now that Matt LaFleur is an elite coach. He inherited everybody except what he inherited. Aaron Jones... although I do think he gets credit for developing a running game, but I'm not going to give him credit for Aaron Rodgers. I'm not going to give him credit for the defensive elevation the last couple of years. That's the front office and the defensive coaches."

Tim Backes @timbackes Matt LaFleur is starting to develop a really bad habit with how he uses his personnel. A lot of really major head scratchers with the offensive line, and really weird to not have Ja on Jefferson. To this observer these things make absolutely no sense. Matt LaFleur is starting to develop a really bad habit with how he uses his personnel. A lot of really major head scratchers with the offensive line, and really weird to not have Ja on Jefferson. To this observer these things make absolutely no sense.

LaFleur walked into a talented team with an all-time quarterback and hasn't been able to do anything with it. The Packers look like they're in trouble this year.

Cowherd went on to say that LaFleur doesn't have a solid resume:

"I'm not sold on Matt LaFleur in big games. I've seen him against Brady and lose and the Niners and Kyle Shanahan and lose against the Vikings. He's struggled, so I'm not convinced this is an elite coach or an elite roster."

Jaire Alexander called out the coaches game-plan



Green Bay right now Nicole Menner @NicoleMenner “Game plan was to not allow 18 to beat us…Why I wasn’t on him, that’s not my call. Anybody watch me play, you know that’s what I want.” - Jaire Alexander on why he wasn’t on Justin Jefferson. “Game plan was to not allow 18 to beat us…Why I wasn’t on him, that’s not my call. Anybody watch me play, you know that’s what I want.” - Jaire Alexander on why he wasn’t on Justin Jefferson. Matt LaFleur called out the players effortJaire Alexander called out the coaches game-planGreen Bay right now twitter.com/NicoleMenner/s… Matt LaFleur called out the players effortJaire Alexander called out the coaches game-planGreen Bay right now twitter.com/NicoleMenner/s… https://t.co/GdCcMFyqSp

All of a sudden, the Packers are in danger of losing the NFC North for the first time since 2017.

Are the Green Bay Packers a wild card team at best?

Week 1 in the NFL is the prime time for overreactions, and it is probably an overreaction to say that Green Bay won't win the division this year.

Yes, it will be much tougher, but they can't play as badly as they did against the Vikings every week. Rodgers is too good of a quarterback for that. Green Bay are still the favorites in the division with +110 odds, but after their win, the Vikings are closer now with +150 odds.

