Lamar Jackson disputes report that claims he turned down massive guaranteed contract

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens failed to come to a deal during the offseason that would have extended the quarterback beyond his initial rookie contract. The former MVP stated he would not negotiate during the regular season to focus on winning games. On Friday, no deal was made, which effectively confirmed that Jackson would enter free agency this spring.

A report surfaced that the Ravens star turned down a massive deal from the team. Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter wrote for ESPN that the contract extension was for five years and $250 million, with $133 million guaranteed upon signing. Other reports suggest he turned down fully guaranteed contracts.

The star quarterback didn't agree to that or any other potential extension, which raised questions about how much he wanted from the Ravens.

ESPN reported that the deal would have made him more money than the mega contracts that Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson recently got. That kind of money isn't offered all the time, which is why it was a surprise that Jackson, who says he wants to stay in Baltimore, reportedly turned it down.

Following the Ravens' 24-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, the quarterback, who threw for three touchdowns, was asked about the report.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer Lamar Jackson says there’s no truth to the ESPN reporting about the deal he turned down. Lamar Jackson says there’s no truth to the ESPN reporting about the deal he turned down. https://t.co/CvQi8fBvRn

Jackson smiled when asked about the $250 million fully guaranteed contract he supposedly turned down. He laughed and repeatedly said "no" to indicate there was no truth to the report.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN I asked Lamar Jackson if he turned down a 250 million dollar offer.

He said guaranteed ?

I said yes.

He said

“No” I asked Lamar Jackson if he turned down a 250 million dollar offer. He said guaranteed ?I said yes. He said “No”

He will likely get a huge contract this spring, but the one he was looking for and probably would have signed immediately was not presented before this season. He bets on himself and looks to prove his worth this year.

Lamar Jackson: How much money can he get?

The reports that Jackson was offered more than Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray but turned it down were a surprise because that's the type of deal he will most likely receive, whether from Baltimore or elsewhere.

He's looking for a fully guaranteed contract, as evidenced by his response in the press conference. He will probably get a deal similar to the ones signed by quarterbacks recently since he is an MVP and is only 25.

The Ravens could be forced to offer five years, $240 million fully guaranteed to get the job done. If the quarterback plays at an MVP level again, the price could go up. If he sputters, then it could go down.

