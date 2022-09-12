"Aaron Rodgers might need an ayahuasca session tonight," "Vikings defense hittin' Aaron Rodgers harder than ayahuasca ever could" - NFL fans brutally troll Packers QB over lackluster showing against Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings had their way with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, especially with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings dominated all phases of the game, winning 23-7. Without Davante Adams and a few key offensive players, the Packers could not get any semblance of offensive rhythm.

Rodgers had a terrible game, finishing 22 of 34 for 195 yards and one interception. He didn't finish the game as he was lifted for Jordan Love late. The Packers scored a lone rushing touchdown by AJ Dillon but were otherwise completely taken out of the game.

Rodgers is not immune to having poor games. Even in his MVP season last year, he had an awful Week 1 in a 38-3 loss. However, when he's trying to be the first-ever player to win three consecutive MVP awards, games like this are very discouraging.

It's even more discouraging when looking at the offensive weapons he has around him. It's only Week 1, but things are not looking good in Green Bay. NFL fans took the opportunity to troll the quarterback over his and the Packers' performance.

Many, including known troll Skip Bayless, referenced the quarterback's admitted drug use.

TiNo 🥁 @tnorri25 Vikings defense hittin’ Aaron Rodgers harder than ayahuasca ever could Vikings defense hittin’ Aaron Rodgers harder than ayahuasca ever could

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Aaron Rodgers might need an ayahuasca session tonight. Aaron Rodgers might need an ayahuasca session tonight.

assane keita @Domou_yayam @RealSkipBayless Have you seen GB offensive roster? Might be the worse in the league. @RealSkipBayless Have you seen GB offensive roster? Might be the worse in the league.

Nate Dudgeon @nate_dudgeon @Domou_yayam @RealSkipBayless Supposedly the best QB in the game, top 3 RB duo, and an alright O Line due to injuries. Should be able to make his WRs better if he’s that guy @Domou_yayam @RealSkipBayless Supposedly the best QB in the game, top 3 RB duo, and an alright O Line due to injuries. Should be able to make his WRs better if he’s that guy

Niko @Kneekoa @RealSkipBayless No starting tackles on both sides, defense gave up open looks to Justin Jefferson & Adam Theilen all night blowing coverages, and rookie recievers kept dropping dime level passes yet somehow lets blame Aaron Rodgers🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ @RealSkipBayless No starting tackles on both sides, defense gave up open looks to Justin Jefferson & Adam Theilen all night blowing coverages, and rookie recievers kept dropping dime level passes yet somehow lets blame Aaron Rodgers🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

MrLoweDownPapi @TLowe414 @RealSkipBayless You do know he lost in Week 1 last year, and look how that turned out: MVP #4. Calm down people. It's only 1 game. Now if this is a trend after 5 games, then I'll say something critical about Aaron. @RealSkipBayless You do know he lost in Week 1 last year, and look how that turned out: MVP #4. Calm down people. It's only 1 game. Now if this is a trend after 5 games, then I'll say something critical about Aaron.

K C @420AlienSports @RealSkipBayless Not many people in the media talking about Rodgers. It is going to be a bad bad year. There may be teams in college with better receivers. @RealSkipBayless Not many people in the media talking about Rodgers. It is going to be a bad bad year. There may be teams in college with better receivers.

Drew Garrison @DrewGarrison @RealSkipBayless Skip has had this saved in his drafts since that podcast dropped. @RealSkipBayless Skip has had this saved in his drafts since that podcast dropped.

Unless the wide receivers and the quarterback can get on the same page soon, it might be a long season in Green Bay.

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in trouble?

Losing to a division rival is never good, but losing in a demoralizing fashion to the team that could usurp the division crown to open the season is even worse.

Without Davante Adams, the Green Bay offense looked like it could not move the ball. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson dropped a would-be touchdown pass in an uninspiring effort.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

However, they did play without de facto WR1 Allen Lazard, and Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs for a reason, so there's no reason to panic just yet. The offense won't look this bad all season.

There are also options in the free agent pool. Antonio Brown remains unsigned. Will Fuller, TY Hilton, Cole Beasley, Keelan Cole, and a few others are also available.

