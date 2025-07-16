Colin Cowherd claims Jalen Hurts rode Eagles’ offense to success after receiving low QB ranking from NFL executives

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has become the story of the NFL in recent days after a survey completed by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts ranked him as the No. 9 best QB in the National Football League.

Ad

However, despite many fans and analysts outlining how the Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP should have been ranked above individuals with less playoff success, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd made clear that he agrees with Hurts' ranking on the list.

"That's about as close to my list as you can get. The reaction on Jalen Hurts, who you know wins the Super Bowl, being nine was predictable. 'This is a bunch of nonsense. I can't believe it.' Take a deep breath. The Eagles offense was top 10 in everything, pass blocking, run blocking, rushing, receiving, yet they were 21st in actually passing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowherd then highlighted how more than 33% of Hurts' total touchdowns in 2024 came from the Tush Push play.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Oh, by the way, 11 of his 32 total touchdowns came on rushes of one or fewer yards. Take out the tush push. He had the same number of touchdowns as Bryce Young, they passed the ball less than any team in the NFL at 24 times a game. Jalen Hurts is responsible for that." Cowherd said on the 'Herd w/ Colin Cowherd Show' on Tuesday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Should Jalen Hurts be ranked higher on the top ten QB list?

The debate has been an interesting one over the past few days and one that has almost every major sports analyst discussing where they would rank Hurts compared to some of the other QB's in the league.

In terms of winning resume and performing in the big game and the big moment, there is a case for Hurts to be ranked as high as No. 2, only behind Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. Hurts is a Super Bowl Champion, a Super Bowl MVP, and has been to the Super Bowl on two occasions.

Ad

However, in terms of pure statistics, Hurts does fall considerably short when compared to other QB's on the list, especially in total yards and total touchdowns. Although he has more Championships than Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow, Hurts does not have as many yards and touchdowns as any of the three star QB's.

As a result, although there is a case to be made for Hurts being higher and remaining in his current position, it is evident that each player on the list is an elite QB in the league and is deserving of recognition for their talents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More