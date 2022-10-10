Colin Cowherd provides his verdict on Lamar Jackson following blistering start to 2022 NFL season

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson has done more than his fair share of winning since joining the NFL in 2018.

However, one NFL analyst is claiming that the quarterback is suffering from stubborn doubters. Speaking on the "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," show host Colin Cowherd claimed that Jackson is only allowed to impress while winning big and clean. Here's how he put it:

"Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback in the NFL that's not allowed to win ugly. I've watched [Tom] Brady win 25 games ugly. [Patrick] Mahomes has won ugly. Last year, [Joe] Burrow's won ugly in playoff games. Everybody in the league is allowed to win ugly [except Jackson]."

Master @MasterTes Giving Lamar Jackson 1:58 and 3 timeouts to get into field goal range for Justin Tucker is like playing Madden on rookie mode Giving Lamar Jackson 1:58 and 3 timeouts to get into field goal range for Justin Tucker is like playing Madden on rookie mode

He went on to claim that the signal caller has grown to be able to read defenses:

"He's a better passer than anybody gives him credit for and with his ability to be dynamic with his feet, it gave him about 2-3 years to figure out the pocket. Now the Bengals brought pressure and stunts multiple times. He picked up the Blitzers and he had a game-winning drive."

Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports First 24 career starts:



Jalen Hurts: 1,322 yards, 19 TD

Cam Newton: 1,053 yards, 18 TD

Lamar Jackson: 1,861 yards, 11 TD

Josh Allen: 1,044 yards, 10 TD

Mike Vick: 1,301 yards, 9 TD



We’re watching one of the most impactful running QBs of all time.



First 24 career starts: Jalen Hurts: 1,322 yards, 19 TDCam Newton: 1,053 yards, 18 TDLamar Jackson: 1,861 yards, 11 TDJosh Allen: 1,044 yards, 10 TDMike Vick: 1,301 yards, 9 TDWe’re watching one of the most impactful running QBs of all time. https://t.co/4Eekj1L4FC

Lastly, he said that Jackson simply wins most of his games:

"But many people have decided, 'Lamar is not my guy.' So all I hear about is, 'Oh, you know, I mean, he missed the open guy.' He wins 75% of his games."

How has Lamar Jackson been playing in 2022?

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens

With five games now under his belt, Lamar Jackson is 3-2. Thus far, every win has been followed by a loss.

His worst loss of the season came in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, when he allowed Tua Tagovailoa to rocket back in the second half. Miami went on to beat the Ravens 42-38.

Despite a hot start to the season, Jackson's two most recent games have been his least productive. In Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, he threw for one touchdown and two interceptions. In Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, he threw for one touchdown and one interception.

He'll work to get the offense back on track next week when the Ravens take on the 4-1 New York Giants.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Colin Cowherd Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes