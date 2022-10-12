Colin Cowherd makes a bold prediction for Cowboys' fortunes with Cooper Rush

Are the Dallas Cowboys built to go the distance? This week on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the host made his weekly list of who he feels are the Top 10 in the National Football League.

He listed the Los Angeles Chargers at number 10 and the Cincinnati Bengals at number nine. At number eight, he had a new team crack the Top 10 - the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowherd said that the Cowboys are being led by the defense at this point. He stated that Dallas' defense has held all of their opponents this season to just a touchdown each.

The NFL analyst went on to point out that they have scored in 13 consecutive quarters with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, as Dak Prescott is out with an injury.

He believes that if the team can play that well -even better than the Kansas City Chiefs arguably - with QB2, then they will do even better when Prescott returns.

"Number eight, Dallas, it's mostly a defensive story. They've held all five of their opponents to a touchdown. Now, some of this is they've been playing, you know, less than dynamic offenses. But if you can win with a backup and I mean, you watched that Rams game they had that thing won seven minutes in, blocked punt, defensive touchdown.

"So they've scored in 13 consecutive quarters. That's with the backup. No team in the league has done that, not even Kansas City.They have scored in 13 consecutive quarters."

Although this is the first time that Cowherd has included the Cowboys in his Top 10 list, he seems to believe that they have what it takes to maintain their good form down the stretch.

When will Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott return?

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott had surgery to repair his thumb the following day and hasn't taken the field since. It was projected that he would be out for six to eight weeks. Prescott has already missed four games and is likely to miss a fifth one this upcoming week.

Dak Prescott had his stitches removed two weeks ago and was scheduled to throw during Wednesday's practice. While reporters were present, the quarterback threw with his left arm. This likely indicates that he is not yet comfortable throwing with his right.

Dallas actually has options when it comes to Prescott's return. They are in a position right now where they don't have to rush their starting quarterback back onto the field before he is ready. With Cooper Rush 5-0 from his five career starts, there is plenty of confidence in the incumbent.

With the help of their defense, the Cowboys continue to hold their own in the division and the league. The team would next face the Eagles this upcoming week. After it, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are next on the schedule.

Dallas is currently tied for second in the NFC East with the New York Giants at 4-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated at 5-0 and this Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys will be one of the biggest of the season for both sides.

