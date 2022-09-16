Colin Cowherd pressures Tom Brady to retire after 2023: “Tom, it's time”

Tom Brady is facing a difficult choice in the coming year.

A smattering of rumors and reports are trickling through the internet claiming that Brady's marriage is hanging in the balance. Speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," show host Colin Cowherd thought the choice was simple for the quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"To me, this is very cut and dried. Tom has to retire after the season... That's why Hollywood has a... really high divorce rate. People can't share. Somebody's ego gets hurt, somebody's career is booming, somebody else isn't. And it just doesn't work out."

He continued by claiming that Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen has sacrificed enough to allow her husband to prolong his career:

"If you look at the Hollywood couples that have succeeded, it's often the woman, the successful woman, the talented woman, the beautiful woman, the amazing woman, the brilliant woman that takes a backseat. Well, sometimes, maybe the guy should."

Cowherd went on to deliver a hard-hitting message:

"This is cut and dried to me. He made a documentary called 'Tom versus Time.' It seems to me it should be renamed, 'Tom, it's time.' It's over."

Tom Brady's epilogue in Tampa Bay

Tom Brady at the height of his powers in Tampa Bay

This year marks the third season Tom Brady has spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, the quarterback moved onto warmer pastures. In his first year with the team, the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. Since then, the quarterback has gone on to play another season but also lead the league on a roller coaster of an offseason.

In just one calendar year, Brady has retired, unretired, signed a ten-year deal with FOX, and stepped away from the team in the middle of training camp. He was also rumored to be close to becoming a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins but decided against it.

With so much happening off the field, many are questioning TB12's focus.

Will Brady quiet those voices with a dominating performance for the Bucs against the New Orleans Saints this weekend?

