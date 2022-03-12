“I think Aaron's more about the money and comfort” - Colin Cowherd says Packers QB chose easier route by returning to Green Bay  

Aaron Rodgers' decision to return to the Green Bay Packers was one that everyone has an opinion on in the NFL landscape. If Rodgers requested a trade, the Denver Broncos were the likeliest destination.

Ultimately, the Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, making the AFC West the toughest division in the NFL.

Colin Cowherd believes Rodgers took what he thought to be an easier route by choosing to return to the Packers, but most specifically, the NFC North. On Wednesday's episode of the Colin Cowherd Show, Cowherd began by saying:

“Outside of the Rams, who would the Packers face in the playoffs next year in the NFC that they’d be an underdog to? And who says they would have to face a Rams getting to the NFC. The safest bet in the NFL next year is Green Bay gets a bye and wins their division. They probably don't face the Rams until the NFC Championship and they'll face them at home."

Cowherd also said Rodgers didn't want to compete with Patrick Mahomes, Wilson, and Justin Herbert in the AFC West.

In Cowherd's eyes, Green Bay's roster isn't exactly elite. But it doesn't matter if he's playing six games against lesser teams in the NFC North. He noted the Los Angeles Rams are the primary competition in Rodgers' quest to return to a Super Bowl as of now. Cowherd added:

"I don't think Green Bay is great. I don't think Aaron wanted any part of Mahomes, Herbert, Carr. I think Russell Wilson's built differently than Aaron Rodgers. But the Packers the last couple of years, ‘Colin they’ve been the number one seed.’ So what? Both years their defense ranked 13th. Wasn’t even a top 10 defense. Last year they were there was only one team that won a division that had a worse point differential than Green Bay. They weren't blowing out teams this year. They were getting by teams this year. They only had three Pro Bowlers this year. It's not a loaded roster. It doesn't have to be."

Cowherd elaborated on why the lack of a star-studded roster doesn't hurt the Packers. He said that anyone can beat anyone in the NFL, but the NFC is a less rigorous conference to get through than the AFC.

"Neither did Cincinnati. You play in a weaker division. You have one or two big circle games. Anybody on Sunday can beat anybody. The Jags beat the Bills. The Jags beat the Colts. Anybody can beat anybody. Like the Cincinnati Bearcats, you play in an easier conference. You have fewer obstacles. There is one NFC team the Packers would face today and be an underdog."

Cowherd finished his statement by saying Rodgers chose comfort and familiarity over a challenge. He said:

"Aaron Rodgers is odd. A little weird for my taste and needy. He’s not dumb. He’s not dumb. It's an easy place. The easiest division, the most dysfunctional division by a mile. I think Aaron's more about the money and comfort. I think Russell's truly about winning and challenging himself. But in both instances, Packers ten to one, Broncos 14 to one according to FanDuel today to win the Super Bowl. They're both probably really good bets for different reasons. But both really good bets.”

The Packers roster needs re-tooled with Aaron Rodgers back

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay's roster has been a Super Bowl contender over the past three seasons. The team has finished with 13 wins in each of those years, but this offseason could be one of change.

Davante Adams was given the franchise tag by the organization, which keeps the dynamic tandem of Rodgers and Adams going for at least one more season.

But the futures of Randall Cobb, De'Vondre Campbell, Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, among others, are uncertain. The numbers of Rodgers' contracts have yet to be released, as the two sides are still hammering out the details.

Rodgers would be wise to take a deal as team-friendly as possible to help the roster remain contenders this season. The reigning MVP is an all-time great quarterback, but needs more than just Adams to win a second Lombardi Trophy.

Edited by Adam Dickson