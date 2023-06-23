Colin Cowherd has weighed in on 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Trey Lance after the lukewarm reception the former first-rounder received in the market.

Trey Lance was supposed to replace Jimmy Garoppolo last year and started as the main quarterback for the 49ers because he got injured. The veteran took his place and when he went down, Brock Purdy came in. Now, by all indications, including from the general manager, Purdy is going to remain the starter for the San Francisco 49ers in the coming season.

That means Trey Lance could be surplus to the requirements. As someone with such a high draft pick, and with quarterback needy teams out there, one would assume there to be a robust market for the quarterback.

But that has not quite panned out. And Colin Cowherd believes that is because Kyle Shanahan has something of a reputation of being able to make quarterbacks play above their level. One saw that as they kept challenging for titles with Jimmy Garoppolo.

But the commenter believes that the NFL market is now looking and thinking that if the 49ers head coach could not figure it out, then there is no reason they should take a chance with Lance. Colin Cowherd even referenced reports that the quarterback was a scouts decision and coach Shanahan's first choice was actually Mac Jones.

He said,

“When you have Kyle Shanahan, and he can't figure out the young quarterback. Everybody else goes. ‘How the hell are we gonna figure it out?’ Look at what Kyle Shanahan has done to the quarterbacks in his career. Kyle Shanahan makes everybody work… People miss, scouts pushed hard for Trey Lance reportedly, Shanahan wanted Mac Jones, the coach was right.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd



"When you have Kyle Shanahan and he can't figure out the young QB, how is anyone else going to?"

Is Colin Cowherd mistaken and Trey Lance remaining with the San Francisco 49ers a blessing in disguise for Kyle Shanahan?

As the San Francisco 49ers general manager, John Lynch, clarified that Brock Purdy was the likely starting quarterback this season, he also did not close the door on Trey Lance's return either. And that may be with good reason.

Brock Purdy only got the chance after both Lance and Garoppolo went down injured. He himself then went down with an arm injury in the NFC Championship game last season. So, if anyone knows about the importance of having depth at the quarterback position, it is them.

NFL Rumors



Trey Lance - Out for Season

Jimmy Garoppolo - Out for Season

Brock Purdy - Injured and cannot throw the ball

The definition for the San Francisco 49ers season, injuries to their QB's:

Trey Lance - Out for Season

Jimmy Garoppolo - Out for Season

Brock Purdy - Injured and cannot throw the ball

Josh Johnson - Knocked out in championship game

While Lance recovers from the ankle injury and looks to compete for a starting spot, if Purdy has not healed fully and gets injured again, he will be needed.

