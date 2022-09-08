"Dallas has a real chance at an under .500" - NFL analyst predicts Cowboys to have an embarrassing meltdown implosion in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys, better known as "America's Team," have always been one of the most-talked about teams heading into the season. While some like Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin, and every other Cowboys fan think they are going to do well, not everyone thinks the same.

Analyst Colin Cowherd spoke on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and predicted a down year for Dallas, stating that they have a good chance of finishing under .500.

Cowherd talked about how Washington and New York won't be freebie wins this season for the Cowboys, and that they'll have a tougher schedule this season. He also brought up the loss of left tackle Tyron Smith, which will hinder their offensive line.

Cowherd said:

"I think Dallas has a real chance at an under .500 year.I don't think Washington or the Giants are going to be good, but I don't think they're automatic wins anymore. So I think you have a slightly tougher schedule. You won the division last year, so you have the division winning schedule. You have all of that."

Dallas will start the season playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals in the first two weeks. They'll then have two straight divisional games in a row vs. the Giants and Commanders before meeting the Rams. Three out of their first five games will be against three of the best teams considered in the NFL.

If the Dallas Cowboys finish under .500, coach Mike McCarthy would almost guaranteed being fired

Dallas, regardless of their situation, have high expectations as they do every season.

When Mike McCarthy was hired for the 2020 season, there were expectations that he could possibly deliver a Super Bowl victory for the Cowboys.

In his first season with the team, Dallas finished 6-10 and placed third in the division. Last season, he led them to a 12-5 record while winning the NFC East, leading them back to the playoffs.

Following a quesitonably-called game and baffling last play at the end of the game, Dallas was eliminated by the San Franciso 49ers at home in the wild card round.

Dallas had five Pro Bowlers and two First-Team All-Pro players on their roster last season and has one of the most well-rounded rosters when healthy. If Dallas has a down year, this could be the end of the Mike McCarthy era in Dallas.

