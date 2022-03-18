Colin Kaepernick joins tennis star Naomi Osaka for business venture designed to cater people of color

Colin Kaepernick is keeping busy, even as he eyes a return to the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers and social justice activist recently joined forces with tennis star Naomi Osaka for her business project that aims to serve people of color. Kaepernick joined the board of directors for Osaka’s skincare brand Kinló. Along with his business partners, Kaepernick also made a seed investment in her brand.

Colin Kaepernick has been a longtime supporter of Naomi Osaka

The collaboration between Colin Kaepernick and Naomi Osaka is the newest venture for the two, but the relationship goes further. Kaepernick has long been a friend and supporter of Osaka on and off the tennis court. In the 2019 U.S. Open, Kaepernick and the late Kobe Bryant watched her compete in the tournament from her personal box.

Kaepernick is a former NFL quarterback who was drafted by the 49ers in 2011 in the second round with the 36th pick. He went on to lead the team to its 6th Super Bowl appearance in 2012 where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31. In 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. His actions prompted a debate about police brutality, the U.S. flag, and the national anthem. The NFL and Kaepernick eventually reached a settlement on the matter, and the former quarterback continues to seek a new team to resume his NFL career.

Naomi Osaka broke onto the tennis scene with her first two Grand Slam singles titles in back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments by winning the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Australian Open. The tennis star is the first Asian player to have the top singles ranking in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The four-time Grand Slam singles champion has also found success off the court, ranking eighth among all athletes in endorsement income as recently as 2020.

Osaka is also active in social justice, showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, similar to Colin Kaepernick and his active participation in the movement. The pair’s latest joint business collaboration is an additional display of their influence outside of the sphere of sports.

Edited by Windy Goodloe