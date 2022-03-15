ICYMI: "The NFL doesn’t trust him" - Veteran analyst doesn't see any team signing Colin Kaepernick in offseason

It may have been five years since Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL, but the spotlight has since barely evaded the controversial quarterback. Drafted 36th overall back in 2011, Kaepernick's NFL journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

From being one of the league's hottest prospects to falling out of favor among NFL franchises altogether due to his decision to take a knee during the national anthem, Kaepernick's road back to professional football now seems further away than ever.

NowThis @nowthisnews Listen to Colin Kaepernick explain why he took a knee — and why it's essential that others like him have the right to challenge racial injustice Listen to Colin Kaepernick explain why he took a knee — and why it's essential that others like him have the right to challenge racial injustice https://t.co/ptZo4zXQma

But that hasn't stopped the former San Francisco 49ers QB from trying his best to make a sensational comeback to the NFL. Kaepernick has made it clear that he wishes to return to the field. The QB even had a workout set up with the league back in 2019, which eventually fell through due to a change in venue at the last minute.

Despite Kaepernick's best efforts, NFL analyst Mike Florio believes that the ship has sailed on Kaepernick's ambitions to make an NFL comeback. In a recent article for PFT, Florio explained that the league had lost its trust in Kaepernick:

"The clumsy and clunky league-organized workout controversy from 2019 strongly suggested that the NFL doesn’t trust Kaepernick, that Kaepernick doesn’t trust the NFL, that neither side is genuinely interested in doing business with the other."

However, Florio believes that it was the NFL who conspired against QB to ensure that he never plays another down of football in the league:

"Starting five years ago, the NFL wrongfully colluded against Colin Kaepernick. Five years of collusion later, the NFL has won."

He also suggested that the QB's polarizing nature has played a role in NFL franchises steering clear of his signature:

"Why would anyone want a quarterback who hasn’t played in five years, especially in light of the inevitably hostile reaction from 30 percent of the fan base if he’s signed at this point?"

Colin Kaepernick isn't giving up on an NFL comeback

While the odds of Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL get slimmer with each passing year, the QB still doesn't seem to have given up hope on making a sensational comeback.

Kaepernick recently posted a video on Twitter showing off his skills on the football field.

The QB even sent out a tweet asking NFL wide receivers to hit him up regarding having a workout. Seattle Seahawks route runner Tyler Lockett graciously took up the offer.

Tyler Lockett @TDLockett12 Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners.



Who’s working?? I will pull up For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you! twitter.com/Kaepernick7/st… Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you! twitter.com/Kaepernick7/st…

While the two did have a good workout together, the chances are that Kaepernick won't be throwing to another NFL wide receiver anytime soon. Currently aged 34, the QB will be 35 once the 2022 regular season rolls into its closing stages.

And as Father Time gets to work, one can't help but imagine Kaepernick one day conceding to the fact that his NFL dreams might well be over.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

