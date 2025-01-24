Commanders' Austin Ekeler has his say on Giants' controversial decision to move on from $37,750,000 Eagles RB

The New York Giants' decision to let Saquon Barkley walk has become the NFL's most talked-about personnel move. Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler's comments shine a harsh light on the Giants' short-sightedness.

Ekeler, speaking on "The Dan Le Batard Show" on Friday, pulled no punches about the Giants' decision. His critique came after Barkley's transformative season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's really cool to see the guys that were getting shuffled around and kind of 'Oh, I don't know if these guys that can still play or if they'll make an impact,'" Ekeler said.

"Like the Giants. What a joke over there letting this guy go. Who's gonna pay this guy $12 million? Well he's going to carry your offense, so."

Recurring challenges marked Barkley's six-year journey with the Giants. He was drafted second overall in 2018 and faced persistent injury struggles and contentious contract negotiations.

The Giants hesitated to offer a long-term, market-value contract questioning whether a running back deserved $12 million annually. This ultimately pushed Barkley to seek opportunities elsewhere. His subsequent signing with the Eagles for a three-year, $37.75 million contract proved transformative.

Barkley's numbers tell a story of remarkable redemption. He crossed the 2,000-yard threshold, becoming the Eagles' all-time single-season rushing leader. His 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns made him an MVP finalist - a feat no running back has achieved since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

The Eagles' playoff run showcases Saquon Barkley's game-changing ability. In the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams, he recorded a franchise record 205 rushing yards in the playoffs. Two touchdowns over 60 yards - 62 and 78 yards respectively - accounted for 140 of those yards.

Commanders DC has a plan for Saquon Barkley

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Commanders know firsthand Saquon Barkley's threat in the upcoming conference championship game. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. acknowledged the challenge on Thursday.

"You have to be able to get to his inside hip in a confident way and get him down," Whitt said.

It remains to be seen whether the Commanders' defense can stop Barkley from breaching away with a win in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

