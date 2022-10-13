Is Dan Snyder tracking NFL owners? Commanders supremo allegedly compiling dossiers of dirt on league

Daniel Snyder, the beleaguered co-owner of the Washington Commanders, is facing extreme pressure from NFL fans to step down as owner of the franchise.

However, Snyder reportedly has an ace in the hole against several owners and even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

A longtime former senior executive of the Commanders had this to say about Snyder, according to ESPN:

"Thinks he has enough on all of them. He thinks he's got stuff on Roger [Goodell]."

Per ESPN, another ex-Commanders executive frequently called Snyder "the most powerful owner in the NFL" due to the amount of information he's been compiling on rival owners.

Many other owners commented that they saw the threat of damaging dossiers of information as a long-shot maneuver geared at giving them pause over ousting Synder from the league.

"He's backed into a corner. He's behaving like a mad dog cornered," a veteran NFL owner told ESPN.

One owner was told by the Washington owner directly that he "has dirt on Jerry Jones," although the type of information was uncertain.

An additional source confirmed that Snyder had spoken to a close friend, telling them that he has "a file" on the Dallas Cowboys owner, who has been Snyder's friend, confidant and longtime supporter.

Daniel Snyder and Commanders deny any dossiers with Jerry Jones exist

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

In a statement by the Commanders', lawyers from Holland & Knight rejected the idea that Snyder's relationship with Jones is on bad terms, noting that he and his wife, Tanya, are on good terms with Snyder.

"They have a close and strong relationship with Jerry Jones and his entire family and great respect and admiration for one another. We also understand that certain people believe their own interests will be advanced by convincing news outlets like ESPN to print false information about the Snyders and Joneses."

Jones recently told close associates that he "might not be able" to shield Snyder any longer.

A senior executive close to the Washigton owner said that he has also "badmouthed" Jones, telling an NFL owner:

"He's [Jones] only out to get in your pocket. He'll sell you down the river. You can't trust him."

The source added:

"Snyder's already lost Jerry."

Jones declined to comment for the ESPN story, per Cowboys spokesperson Jim Wilkinson, who also declined to comment on the matter.

Snyder is facing the likelihood of losing the franchise he's owned since 1999 with the NFL rumored to be looking to oust him.

He's facing scrutiny as he has managed to stay in power with allegations of a harmful team environment, claims of sexual harassment, and fiscal missteps.

Could the 57-year-old owner be one step closer to being the former owner of the Washington Commanders? Time will tell.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes