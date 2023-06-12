“Committed to pettiness” – Packers insider accuses Aaron Rodgers of throwing shade in Jets presser

It's no secret that Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers didn't end on the best terms. There wasn't a lot of ill will on either side, but it wasn't exactly an amicable split. One Packers insider believes that the New York Jets offseason acquisition is being petty about it, though.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski Jets Videos @snyjets "The last six weeks have been the most fun I've had in a while"



"The last six weeks have been the most fun I've had in a while"- Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers said:

"Yeah, it was a lot of fun, actually. The last six weeks have been about the most fun I've had in a while. It's fun to come to work and be excited about what we're doing. We got a great quarterback room. To be able to work with Tod Downing and Rob and Hack's in there all the time. We get some randoms that come and sit in the room, too, which is nice. To work with Zach and Tim and Chris has been a lot of fun."

Packers insider Peter Bukowski believes Rodgers is being petty about some frustration he had with the Packers and potentially their quarterback room, so he tweeted:

"Find someone to commit to you the way this man commits to pettiness."

The Jets do not play the Packers this season, so the pettiness will have to wait to be seen on an NFL field until at least next season or potentially the Super Bowl if that matchup were to happen.

How much will Aaron Rodgers earn with the Jets in 2023?

This offseason, Aaron Rodgers' contract was passed by Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, so he is now only third on the NFL's highest active contracts (by AAV) list.

However, he is currently counting on the Jets' salary cap for just $1.215 million due to some clever rearranging. Unfortunately, Rodgers is scheduled to make $107.6 million in 2024. His 2024 salary is made up of a $107.55 million base salary where $58.3 million is fully guaranteed and a $50,000 workout bonus.

His massive contract with the Packers has held over to the Jets, but won't fully take effect until next season.

When will Aaron Rodgers make his Jets debut?

Barring some unforeseen injuries, Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut when they debut in the preseason. When they face off with the Cleveland Browns on August 3, he should be on the field.

When will Aaron Rodgers debut for the Jets?

His regular season debut, unless somehow Zach Wilson outplays him and wins the job or there is an injury, will be September 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

