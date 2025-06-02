  • home icon
  "Congrats to my guy": Commanders QB Jayden Daniels shows love to PSG star after record UCL win vs Inter Milan

"Congrats to my guy": Commanders QB Jayden Daniels shows love to PSG star after record UCL win vs Inter Milan

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified Jun 02, 2025 17:08 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Jayden Daniels joined the Washington Commanders in 2024 [Image source: Imagn]

Washington Commanders quarterback, Jayden Daniels, showed some love to PSG star Marquinhos after his team's historic win. The Championship game of the biggest franchise soccer tournament in the world, the UEFA Champions League, took place on May 31st between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

After 90 minutes of impressive on-field display, the French side ended the matchup with a score of 5-0, which was the biggest win in the history of the Champions League finals.

It was an iconic night in Munich. After Linkin Park delivered an electric performance during the kickoff show, the action was underway at the Allianz Arena. In a twist no one saw coming, PSG shocked Inter by scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Jayden Daniels congratulated PSG and their star defender Marquinhos on his Instagram stories.

"congrats to my guy (Marquinhos) and (PSG) for bringing home the trophy!!" Daniels wrote in the caption.

Daniels met Marquinhos during a visit to the PSG training facility in France earlier this year. The QB seems to have formed a good bond with the PSG star after that.

Daniels&#039; story about Marquinhos and PSG. (Image credits: Instagram)
Daniels' story about Marquinhos and PSG. (Image credits: Instagram)

NFL legend Cam Newton defends Jayden Daniels's mom Regina Jackson

Jayden Daniels's mother, Regina Jackson, is also his agent and business manager. She has been trying her best to protect her son from the bad side of the business. Recently, in an appearance on 'The Pivot' podcast, Jackson opened up about how she was trying to protect Daniels from all the "predators and Vultures that could be out there."

Regina received a bit of backlash for her comments. However, legendary NFL QB Can Newton came to her defense and said that she's doing what a good parent should do.

"She's not doing anything different than any other parent would do for their child. And you have to set perimeters. And say, 'We're not doing that.' You would hope that child, that son, has resources in their life that can protect them. Instead of tipping our hat and appreciate a parent, we're looking at them, like, 'Oh, man, he's doing too much.'"
He added:

"And I just hate that for the black community. They do have good parents. It's better to protect than to have a situation that you could've prevented. And that goes back to parenting."

Check out the video below:

Jayden Daniels had a memorable rookie season with the Washington Commanders. He led his team to an NFC Championship game, earning a lot of praise in the process. Fans are hopeful that he'll achieve more success on the field in the upcoming season.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
