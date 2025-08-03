"Cook that fraud" - NFL fans react as Jay-Z’s camp slams Jerry Jones over 'comical' comments involving Dez Bryant $70,000,000 contract

The Dez Bryant and Jerry Jones drama took another turn on Sunday. Bryant's agency, Roc Nation, which Jay-Z founded, released a statement regarding claims made by Jones about the unavailability of Bryant during negotiations in 2015.The Roc Nation statement read:&quot;In 2015, at the 21 Club, on a napkin, Jerry Jones, Juan Perez, Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter, and Stephen Jones negotiated a five-year, $70 million deal, which included a $45 million guarantee and a $20 million signing bonus for Dez Bryant. At the time, it was the second-largest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history. The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representatives did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it’s also a comical one.&quot;Roc Nation's statement resulted in quite the stir among NFL fans on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here's what fans had to say:A fan said:&quot;Cook that fraud&quot;Another added:&quot;HOV DID THAT, SO HOPEFULLY @MicahhParsons11 DONT HAVE TO GO THROUGH THAT.&quot;One said:&quot;Fried Jerry Jones&quot;However, some fans weren't as impressed:One said:&quot;On a napkin? If my agent is making deals on a napkin at the club, I want a new agent lol&quot;Another said:&quot;At the 21 club, on a napkin. Is the most comical statement that has been said this entire time.&quot;One chipped in, saying:&quot;A what?! A NAPKIN????? WTH&quot;Roc Nation was quick to get into the dialogue after Jerry Jones had choice words about Bryant and Jay-Z's actions during contract negotiations from almost a decade ago. Jones said that Jay-Z quit taking his calls at the time.Bryant caught wind of the statement and clapped back on X, promising to reveal further context along the line.Dez Bryant was an icon for Jerry Jones' CowboysDespite recent hiccups, Dez Bryant and Jerry Jones had a decent working partnership during the former's time in the NFL. Jones selected Bryant with the 24th pick of the 2010 NFL draft.Bryant became an undisputed starter for the Dallas Cowboys just his second season, and he ended up being the team's primary pass catcher for almost a decade. He recorded three straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections for his efforts. The Cowboys released Bryant at the end of the 2017 season after eight seasons.Bryant has been a vocal supporter of the Cowboys since he retired. However, he's been critical of some of Jones' actions, including but not limited to the handling of Micah Parsons' contract situation lately.