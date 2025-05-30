Cooper DeJean makes his feelings known on Nick Sirianni signing multi-year extension

The Philadelphia Eagles recently received the good news. Their favorite HC Nick Sirianni is here to stay. The 43-year-old signed a new multi-year deal with the franchise last week.

This extension makes as Sirianni was entering the last year of his initial five-year deal that he signed in 2021. In the four seasons he spent in Philly, the HC has accumulated a record of 54-23. His win percentage is the fifth-highest in the history of the league with .701. He has led the Eagles to two conference championships and a Super Bowl victory last season.

Recently, the Eagles' star CB Cooper DeJean opened up about Sirianni signing an extension. Speaking on the "Exciting Mics" YouTube channel, he said that he likes how anyone from the team can just go to the coach's office and have a conversation with him. DeJean thinks that it brings the team closer, and that's exactly what makes the Eagles so special:

"I think it's cool how you can just go up to his office and, like, talk to him whenever you want, and him inviting us into his office and having conversations about what we could do better, what he can do better, and what we can do better as a football team, to bring everybody closer together."

He added:

"And that's the biggest thing about why our team is so special. I think it's just our ability to connect, and that starts with him as a leader. So I think it's huge for our team to have him for another how many years?" [From 06:21 to to 06:56]

Check out the video below:

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts congratulated Nick Sirianni and praised his accomplishments with the team

The news of Nick Sirianni staying in Philly didn't just please the fans; it made the Eagles' team happy as well. A day after the HC signed an extension, the franchise QB Jalen Hurts opened up about his feelings towards Sirianni.

Hurts congratulated the 43-year-old while also praising his accomplishments. He said:

"First and foremost, congratulations to him,” Hurts said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Everything he's achieved and accomplished, he's earned. To see his evolution and growth playing QB for him, it's been a great experience, a great ride. And hopefully we're just getting started."

With Jalen Hurts' optimism and Nick Sirianni's extended stay, it'll be interesting to see if the Eagles make another Super Bowl run next season.

