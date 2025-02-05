Cooper Kupp trade: Puka Nacua turns emotional over Rams teammate's 'weird' possible move

Puka Nacua will miss playing with Los Angeles Rams teammate and fellow wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp recently took to social media to announce that the Rams organization notified him that they would seek to trade him immediately. This will end the WR's eight-season stint with the team. Now, the 31-year-old prepares to play for a completely different team for the first time in his career.

He will leave behind Nacua, his 23-year-old teammate who has burst onto the scene as a new star in the league over the past two seasons. Puka Nacua spoke to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Wednesday and was asked for his thoughts on losing Cooper Kupp this offseason.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It definitely feels weird. We had an opportunity to play one of the teams who are playing in the Super Bowl," Nacua said. ...."To have the offseason kind of start immediately and then some of the recent news, obviously, with Cooper going. ...... I've been blessed to have Cooper Kupp be my mentor and to be able to follow him and to be able to watch him interact with everybody in our facility, to be the leader he was and the team captain."

"But then to watch him work in-season and how detailed he is and everything he does to keep up with his body and to communicate with Matthew to be on the same page. It's been a huge blessing and I freaking love that guy."

Nacua said Kupp was notified of the news via the team's wide receiver group chat.

"He reached out to our receiver group chat before the news had broke and then - yeah even just seeing it on social media and then honestly before I came out here for the Super Bowl I re-checked Twitter and 'Was I dreaming?' Is the Luka [Doncic] and this stuff going on for real?"

Puka Nacua to lead Rams receiving room moving forward

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. (Credits: IMAGN)

With Cooper Kupp heading for a new home, Nacua will likely have to shoulder being LA's primary receiver moving forward. He already did so this past season as Kupp dealt with injuries. Nacua finished the season ahead of the star receiver in targets, receptions and receiving yards. The only stat line Kupp bested Nacua in this 2024 season was touchdowns, with six compared to Nacua's three.

Puka Nacua will move forward as quarterback Matthew Stafford's likely top receiver, flanked by Tulu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson. It remains to be seen who the LA Rams will inevitably trade Kupp to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.