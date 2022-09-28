"In Cooper we Rush" - Cowboys backup QB's wife trolls doubters following massive MNF win 

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott was injured in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott was diagnosed with a thumb injury that would keep him out of action for several weeks while he recovers. This forced the Cowboys to turn to their backup quarterback Cooper Rush to take over as the starter.

Rush helped pull off a massive upset in Week 2 against defending AFC Champions the Cincinnati Bengals and followed that up with another victory. In a Monday Night Football road game, Dallas came out on top 23-16 against NFC East rivals the New York Giants.

Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn Rush, was in attendance for the game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. She was quick to go on her Instagram account and congratulate her husband on helping the Cowboys to another victory.

She shared this photo with "Victory Monday" and "#RushHour" in the description:

She also shared this one while trolling Giants fans:

"They weren’t Lyin’ - Rush Hour in the big apple is a scary sight."

She also shared several posts on her Instagram stories, continuing to troll the Giants and anyone who doubted Cooper Rush:

Lauryn Rush Instagram

Lauryn Rush Instagram stories

Lauryn Rush appears to be having fun with her husband's success so far. While it may still be a small sample size, Rush has been quite impressive in his limited action as a starting quarterback.

Cooper Rush's career so far with the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush played his college football career with Central Michigan before entering the 2017 NFL Draft as a quarterback prospect. He went undrafted that year, but was later signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent during the 2017 NFL offseason.

He has spent time on the practice squad as well as serving as a backup quarterback since 2017. He has mostly been in Dallas, but also spent time with the Giants. In his first four seasons, Rush appeared in just one total game, completing one of three passes for just two yards.

Rush was asked to start the first game of his career during the 2021 NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings. He filled in for an injured Dak Prescott, throwing for 325 yards and a touchdown and leading the Cowboys to a victory. Following Dak Prescott's injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Rush has combined to record 450 passing yards and two touchdowns across those two games, proving his worth as a valuable quarterback.

Rush has been so impressive through three career starts that owner Jerry Jones has suggested he hopes to see a quarterback battle with Dak Prescott. While it seems unlikely that Prescott will lose his job when he's healthy enough to return to the football field, it's a situation worth keeping an eye on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far