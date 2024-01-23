Could Ciara perform at a Super Bowl halftime show? Russell Wilson's wife responds to fan's TikTok

Super Bowl LVIII is just a few weeks away, and NFL fans have expressed their desire for Ciara to perform during the big game. While the halftime decision has already been made, fans were hoping they could have some influence to get an appearance from Ciara.

The singer responded to the fans' requests on her Instagram stories. She shared a video that included clips of her performing and stated that she could do the entire halftime show solo without other performers. She included the hand/heart emojis to show her love and appreciation for the fans.

Ciara responds to fans request for her to perform at the Super Bowl show.

While Ciara won't be headlining the halftime show, fans are letting the NFL know that they have a candidate for next year's big game.

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

On Sept. 24, 2023, just a few weeks after the start of the NFL season, the league announced the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVIII. Usher will headline this year's halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The halftime show, which is presented by Apple Music and Roc Nation, is expected to showcase some of Usher's greatest hits. His current residency at the MGM in Las Vegas has been a major success, and his halftime show is expected to bring the same energy.

The details of Usher's halftime show haven't been leaked as of yet, so fans will just have to wait and see if he has any special guests joining him. The halftime show last season, featuring Rihanna, was a big success, and Usher is looking to have the same impact this year.

How much are Super Bowl halftime show performers paid?

Super Bowl LVII last year had approximately 200 million viewers tune in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. While the halftime show is a big component of the big game, there is one detail about the show that many fans don't know.

Halftime performers don't receive any financial compensation to perform. The halftime show's performance, which includes the stage, lights, pyrotechnics, backup dancers, etc., is paid for by Apple Music. The performers, however, don't receive a paycheck and sometimes even pay for portions of the show out of their own pockets.

As many would question why the performers would do the show for free, it's all about the exposure and popularity that comes along with it. Rihanna saw a significant increase in downloads of her music as well as her cosmetics line.

The Weeknd performed the Super Bowl LV halftime show in Tampa and then was able to successfully headline his own tour the following year. The amount of notoriety and success that comes after the show is more than what a paycheck would end up being.