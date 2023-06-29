Could Lil Wayne replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed? Skip Bayless’ comments spark speculation

By now, most of us know that Undisputed is going through some changes as Shannon Sharpe has left the show, leaving his other co-host Skip Bayless without a debate partner.

The news made the headlines in the sports media world as many tried to figure out exactly why Sharpe left. There have been many theories and while we will probably never know, attention has turned to who could replace Sharpe on Undisputed.

Well, we may have gotten a little hint from Bayless. He was answering a question from a fan on The Skip Bayless Show and was asked if he visits rapper Lil Wayne every week ( he recently spent time at the rapper's house) to which Bayless replied via awfulannouncing.com:

“Ernestine and I always have a great time at Wayne’s,” Bayless said. “Not once have we eaten a single bite there. These visits are not about eating or drinking; they’re just about talking, about delving, about conversating, about feeding off each other’s psyches and streams of consciousness."

He continued:

"Now there are bursts of sports talk between me and Wayne. Ernestine is not a huge sports fan, but she gets it. She can talk it when necessary. But there aren’t a lot of these bursts.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Ernestine and I just got back from spending a sun-blessed LA Saturday afternoon at Lil Wayne’s. 4 hours of the best conversation 3 humans could hope to have - on music, sports and life. Deep thoughts punctuated by big laughs. Love you, man. Ernestine and I just got back from spending a sun-blessed LA Saturday afternoon at Lil Wayne’s. 4 hours of the best conversation 3 humans could hope to have - on music, sports and life. Deep thoughts punctuated by big laughs. Love you, man. https://t.co/CoCZlSS9kU

“The connection here is my wife, Ernestine, and I are endlessly fascinated by Wayne’s gift for recording and performing. Just as I believe he is unquenchably intrigued by behind-the-scenes at Undisputed. Other than Ernestine, I don’t know anybody, any human, that watches more Undisputed, for that matter, more FS1 than Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. does. I’m pretty sure he never misses an Undisputed.”

So there could be a little thread to pull with Lil Wayne coming on Undisputed, but we imagine that any decision on Bayless' partner will take some time.

Who could join Skip Bayless on Undisputed?

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Once Sharpe decided to leave the show, speculation ran rife about who Fox could get to replace him. Now, there is the Lil Wayne thread to pull, but with his music career, appearing on a television show five days a week likely isn't viable.

So who else could the network get?

There have been a few names thrown up regarding who could sit across from Skip Bayless. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy has been mentioned. Others include Emmanuel Acho and even Keyshawn Johnson as well.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee



Unc Shannon sharpe Sports TV free agent is in early talks with FanDuel, sources told Front Office Sports.



He has been in negotiations about potentially joining the FanDuel TV platform, said sources



With so many sports shows currently on the Fox Sports network, we imagine that there will be a long list of suitable applicants.

Of course, Skip Bayless will get the final say on who sits across from him five days a week, but it will need to be the right person who has high football knowledge and can go toe-to-toe in the debate forum.

