Watch: Shannon Sharpe bid adieu to Undisputed on FS1 after 7 years

An emotional Shannon Sharpe signed off for the last time as he bid farewell to his friends, colleagues and co-host Skip Bayless after seven years with Fox Sports 1. Sharpe had made it clear recently that he planned to step away from the show, raising the question of who the network could possibly get to fill in as a replacement.

On June 13, Sharpe appeared on his last show, where the network allowed him to speak freely for several minutes. After thanking the network executives, Sharpe began to get emotional as he thanked Bayless. He said:

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Shannon Sharpe officially signs off



It was a great run 🫡 Shannon Sharpe officially signs off It was a great run 🫡 https://t.co/zYfQhN2Q7k

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is officially my last day at work after seven years. The train stops for Shannon Sharpe and Undisputed right here. Over seven years I've made a lot of friends and I like to take the time now to thank some of these people.

"First I'd like to thank Fox Sports 1 for giving me this opportunity, for believing in me, and it allowed me to share this stage with a young man that I've sat across from for seven years."

Over the course of the seven-minute monologue, Sharpe sincerely thanked everyone, from the hair and makeup team backstage to his first boss. While Sharpe said that he would cry in the car, and didn't want to on-set, once he shifted to thanking Skip Bayless, the emotions began to pour out.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless share heartfelt moment together

Over the course of the seven years when Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless sat across from one another, things got heated on more than one occasion. Most notably, when discussing the horrific collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin.

After taking the day off, Sharpe arrived on set the following day, where he spoke about Hamlin. As part of his monologue, he asked Bayless to delete a tweet, sparking a full-blown argument between the two.

After what Sharpe described as two bad months, the pair were able to put their differences aside and reconcile.

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

(Suggested Reading: Shannon Sharpe's potential replacement revealed)

In their last show together, the two shared a heartfelt moment, with both seemingly getting emotional. Sharpe started:

"The opportunity you gave me to become what I became. I'm forever indebted to you. I'll never forget what you did for me. You've helped me grow more than you ever now. ... All I ask is when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had."

Bayless responded:

"Thank you for all you have given to me. When I first took this job back in June of 2016, we had a whole another format in mind until it became clear Shannon Sharpe is available. And I said I believe he can do this, and did you ever."

You can see the full exchange between the two beginning at the 3:30 mark.

(Suggested Reading: Tom Brady's former teammate named as potential replacement for Shannon Sharpe)

Poll : 0 votes