Could Travis Kelce lose his role in Ryan Murphy’s horror series? Daily Mail report outlines conditions on Chiefs TE’s big-screen debut

It was recently announced that Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce was embarking on a career in acting. While he will still be an integral member of the Kansas City Chiefs, he will get his first taste of acting in Ryan Murphy's horror series, "Grotesquerie."

According to the Daily Mail, the Kansas City Chiefs are thrilled for Kelce's opportunities but will be monitoring the time it takes him away from the field. A source told the Mail:

"The Chiefs organization is still riding high from their Super Bowl victory and are very happy with Travis, that's why they recently gave him a new contract, but they are monitoring his outside commitments.

"It's fine to do commercials, TV Shows, and all of that, but if it affects his play on the field, they will make sure to shut that down immediately. They are giving him a long leash, especially this past season with all the coverage that came from Taylor being at games.

"But if his play on the field suffers and it is because he is stretching himself too thin, you won't be seeing Travis doing any other TV shows."

The source also suggested that this was an unlikely scenario, and one the Chiefs are not expecting to materialize. The Kansas City Chiefs are confident that Travis Kelce will be able to manage all of his career opportunities and still focus on his football career. That said, the franchise wouldn't hesitate to step in if necessary:

"The coaches and the organization don't anticipate that to happen but will criticize him if his play turns for the worse this upcoming season and they will 100 per cent blame his outside commitments.

"The team wants another Super Bowl with the help that Travis brings, and if he puts too much focus on being a game show host, there will be many disappointed people in the front office who will have no problem reprimanding him."

For now, fans can look forward to seeing Kelce's debut in Ryan Murphy's series.

Travis Kelce will make hosting debut with Amazon re-boot

Since winning his third Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs in February, tight end Travis Kelce has been busy. While attending various sporting events, traveling to support Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour" and training, Kelce can add game show host to his list of offseason activities.

Just a few weeks ago, Amazon Prime announced that Travis Kelce will host the streaming service's celebrity version of the game show, "Are you smarter than a fifth grader?"

The new version of the game show will be called "Are you smarter than a celebrity?" This will pit celebrities against each other in trying to answer topics from the elementary school curriculum. A timeframe for the show hasn't been released yet.

