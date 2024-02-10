Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb breaks silence on his mother’s explicit anti-Dak Prescott rant 

For the Dallas Cowboys, the 2023 NFL season was the best of times (until the playoffs) and it was the worst of times (after the first round of the playoffs). After promising so much yet again with a 12-5 regular season record all the way to the playoffs, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and co. ultimately had little to show for it all, crashing out of the Wild Card Round in a humiliating 48-32 defeat at Jerry World, of all places.

That loss dented Dak Prescott's playoff record to 2-5. Yikes.

Tempers flared after the defeat, especially in CeeDee Lamb's household. The Cowboys WR's mother, Leta Ramirez, went on a furious rant against Dak Prescott, a rant that went viral pretty quickly, as with all things Dallas Cowboys.

In a series of Facebook posts, she wrote:

"DAK ISNT IT"

"They need to get rid of his a*s! Its guys on the team that want a RING! They work to (sic) hard."

During Super Bowl week, CeeDee Lamb finally addressed the situation.

CeeDee Lamb clears the air on his mother's explicit rant targeting Dak Prescott

In an appearance on teammate Micah Parsons' 'The Edge' podcast, Lamb said:

“I know what my mom said. Let’s get the elephant out the room. I have not been talking to my mom about any of this. I don’t talk to my mom about my sports nor my personal problems. She’s just being a mom. She knows her son. He comes home mad when we lose. She had the opportunity to voice her opinion on Facebook.

"I have no beef with my quarterback. I love my dawg. He knows that.”

Cowboys running it back with Mike McCarthy but make major DC appointment

Bill Belichick was available, we all know that. But franchise owner Jerry Jones promptly decided to run it back with Mike McCarthy for another year.

The Cowboys will see a new face in their coaching team for 2024, though.

With the Washington Commanders poaching Dan Quinn to hire him as head coach, the Cowboys have chosen to go with Mike Zimmer to replace Quinn. Zimmer, of course, coached with the Vikings before and had a 72-56-1 record across eight seasons, good for the third-winningest in franchise history.